Marcus Jones throws cold water on potential switch to offense

Aside from Rhamondre Stevenson, you could argue Marcus Jones was the Patriots' most exciting offensive player last year.

Seemingly every time he touched the football, he was a threat to make a huge play. In fact, his very first offensive snap of the year saw him take a screen pass 48 yards for a touchdown.

Though Jones also proved himself capable as a defensive back in his first season, some fans have pondered the idea of the dynamo transitioning to wide receiver and becoming a full-time spark plug on offense.

But during a Wednesday appearance on NFL Network's "Good Morning, Football!" , Jones seemed to confirm a position switch wasn't in the cards for him.

"I'm always a defensive back. That's the first thing. Like I said before, anywhere that's needed for the team, I'm down for it. But I'm a defensive back first," he said with a chuckle.

Jones also said he didn't spend much time practicing to play the receiver position last year, simply just working on it when coaches asked him to.

So it looks like the dream is dead. For now, anyway…

All in all, it's probably for the best, though. Jones was only used on offense as much as he was last season because the team's system was too simplistic and ineffective to function, causing the coaching staff to insert him as a desperation measure.

While it would be fun to see the Patriots continue that experiment from time to time -- I mean, he was pretty good at it -- New England shouldn't need that from Jones (in theory) now that Bill O'Brien is bringing a competent offense back to Foxborough.

Jones is going to be needed much more on defense, which could be very thin at cornerback if Jonathan Jones doesn't return in free agency, and on special teams for the time being.

The Patriots, meanwhile, should focus on drafting or signing actual offensive players that can make a difference instead of relying on Jones to conjure magic. ( I have an idea of where they can start.)

Still, if we see him on the field for a screen pass or as a decoy every now and again, that would plenty fun nonetheless.