WBBM News Radio

Homeless man found living in tractor used for snow removal in Indiana

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff,

5 days ago

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Police in Portage, Indiana said they found a homeless man living in a tractor or payloader used for snow removal at a grocery store.

Police were called to the Strack and Van Till grocery parking lot by someone who saw the man smoking in the cab of the equipment.

They caller works for the company that owns the payloader.

Julian Salamanca, 23 according to police, may have been living there for weeks while working at a nearby McDonald's.

He found a key, so he could lock it up. Apparently, he went unnoticed because there was no use for the equipment with no snow to remove.

The Times of Northwest Indiana reports that among his possessions was a 9 millimeter handgun, which was not illegal and marijuana as well.

He’s charged with criminal trespassing, possession of marijuana, unlawful entry of a motor vehicle, possession of paraphernalia and criminal mischief.

