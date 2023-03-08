Open in App
92.7 The Block

ESPN to broadcast an NBA game with an all-female cast

By Kiara Jacobs,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30C4Qo_0lC5qLVz00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12mJLh_0lC5qLVz00

Source: Michael Reaves / Getty

The Dallas Mavericks and New Orleans Pelicans game Wednesday will be produced by an all-female team.

The game’s announcers are Beth Mowins and Doris Burke. On International Women’s Day, there will be more than 70 women covering the pregame and the game. Many positions will be filled by them, including those of analysts, commentators, producers, directors, graphic designers, statisticians, and social media managers. They aim to serve as an example for the future generation of female entrepreneurs.

Alongside Mowins and Burke, Cassidy Hubbarth will be the games sideline reporter. In addition, a pregame discussion will include WNBA star and commentator Chiney Ogwumike, journalist Ramona Shelburne, and WNBA Coach of the Year Becky Hammon and Monica McNutt will also partake.

Malika Andrews will serve as the anchor of NBA Today and NBA Countdown from ESPN’s Los Angeles studio.

“As a society, we’re moving forward and listening better and uplifting women in a more meaningful way. But we still have progress to make,” Andrews said. “We still have not had a woman who is a head coach in the NBA. I’m hopeful that those strides are going to happen in my lifetime.

In the second game of ESPN’s doubleheader, for the Los Angeles Clippers, Toronto Raptors, reporter Ros Gold-Onwude will play a major role on the broadcast crew.

MORE TRENDING STORIES:

Charles Barkley Blasts Kendrick Perkins Over Hinting At Racist NBA MVP Voters, Says He Has “ESPN Disease” Skip Bayless Asks If Ja Morant “Has A Dream Of Being A Crip,” Twitter Reacts LaMelo Ball Out Indefinitely After Ankle Fracture

1. Beth Mowins

2. Doris Burke

3. Cassidy Hubbarth

4. Malika Andrews

5. Chiney Ogwumike

6. Ramona Shelburne

7. Becky Hammon

8. Monica McNutt

9. Ros Gold-Onwude

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Isiah Thomas Explains Why no Detroit Pistons Players Assisted Bill Laimbeer After Robert Parish Decked Him
Detroit, MI1 day ago
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX4 days ago
Melissa McCarthy's Oscars gown was ruined when Christian Siriano's studio flooded — so he made a new one in days
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA3 days ago
Kate Hudson corrected a red-carpet reporter at the Oscars after they mistakenly said she previously won an award
Los Angeles, CA18 hours ago
A comprehensive list of everyone who's been banned from attending the Oscars
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of NFL Legend Michael Irvin
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Florida man shoots tenant after finding him in bed with his teenage daughter
Cape Coral, FL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy