Open in App
Georgia State
See more from this location?
WKRG News 5

Matt Schlapp sexual assault accuser comes forward: ‘I’m not backing away’

By Zach Schonfeld,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bxxIH_0lC5qG6M00

A longtime Republican campaign aide who accused American Conservative Union Chairman Matt Schlapp of sexual battery came forward publicly on Wednesday after a judge ruled he couldn’t pursue his claims anonymously.

Carlton Huffman gave an interview to The Washington Post and said he plans to amend his lawsuit to include his name once the judge enters the order.

Schlapp has vehemently denied Huffman’s claims.

“I’m not backing away,” Huffman told the Post. “I’m not going to drop this. Matt Schlapp did what he did and he needs to be held accountable.”

Huffman’s lawsuit alleges Schlapp was “aggressively fondling” his groin while the two drove back from a restaurant to a hotel on Oct. 19 after attending an event to support Herschel Walker’s Republican Senate campaign in Georgia.

The complaint accuses Schlapp of battery and goes on to allege that he and his wife, Mercedes Schlapp, defamed Huffman after news reports about his allegations surfaced.

When the suit was first filed, an attorney for the Schlapps criticized the request for anonymity and said it demonstrated that the accuser’s agenda was to harm the Schlapp family.

“The plaintiff has not established I think the heavy burden of establishing both a concrete need for secrecy and identifying the consequences that would likely befall him if forced to proceed in his own name,” said Alexandria Circuit Court Judge Lisa Bondareff Kemler, according to the Post.

The Hill has reached out to attorneys for the Schlapps and Huffman for comment.

In his interview with the Post, Huffman acknowledged years-old racist writings on a WordPress blog, which included glorifications of the Confederate flag and posts criticizing diversity and non-European heritage.

Huffman left a job as a policy adviser in the North Carolina House Speaker’s office in January after one month, according to his LinkedIn , after the blog resurfaced.

“That was an ugly chapter of my life that I am personally ashamed of,” Huffman told the Post. “That is not who I am anymore.”

The development comes days after the conclusion of the Conservative Political Action Conference, Schlapp’s organization’s flagship annual event.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
3 women, 2 men found dead in Florida mass murder-suicide, police say
Miami Lakes, FL1 day ago
Mobile Police investigating homicide on Overlook Road
Mobile, AL2 hours ago
Multiple agencies work Prichard homicide scene
Prichard, AL13 hours ago
‘Makes me sick to my stomach’: Texans outraged over video of owner abandoning German Shepherd on side of road, speeding off
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Bengals RB Joe Mixon's Sister, Shalonda, Named As Suspect In Shooting At His Home That Left A Teen Hospitalized
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Khloe & Tristan Arrive At Malika’s 40th Birthday Amid Reports She’s ‘Supporting’ Him After Mom’s Death
West Hollywood, CA1 day ago
‘Sister Wives’: Kody and Robyn Are Moving — Financial Troubles Force Them To Downsize
Flagstaff, AZ1 day ago
Louisiana McDonalds employee accused of stealing $500 from register before walking off job
Opelousas, LA1 day ago
New Orleans rapper gunned down in Seventh Ward, loved ones say
New Orleans, LA2 days ago
Missing Indiana girl found in shed; 18 year-old taken into custody
Attica, IN2 days ago
Students at Alabama elementary school receive free shoes
Sheffield, AL3 days ago
One man dead after early morning shooting: Pensacola Police
Pensacola, FL5 hours ago
What comes next for Mississippi’s Jackson court bill
Jackson, MS21 hours ago
Alabama A&M student killed in shooting near campus
Huntsville, AL2 days ago
Mobile Police not releasing body cam footage in deadly raid on Charles Street
Mobile, AL2 days ago
GOP House member introduces bill to allow congressional employees to store firearms at offices
Washington, DC20 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy