Coffee Memorial Blood Center, Texas A&M Forest Service give redbud seedlings to blood drive donors

By Caden Keenan,

3 days ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from the Coffee Memorial Blood Center, it will host a Renew Life Blood Drive on Thursday and Friday amid the effort to add to blood supplies heading into Spring Break and offer redbud seedlings and other items to participating donors.

“March is a time we typically see low donor turnout with donors out of their normal schedules due to Spring Break and having nicer weather,” said Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of CMBC, “But accidents happen, and those battling cancer or other life-threatening conditions still need lifesaving blood. We urge all healthy adults to take an hour of their time to donate before they leave town or get busy with Spring Break activities.”

During the blood drive, which officials noted will be hosted at CMBC at 7500 Wallace Blvd., donors will not only receive a redbud seedling from the Texas A&M Forest Service but also a t-shirt and a coupon for a free game of bowling from Western Bowl.

As noted in the event announcement, CMBC relies on 125 volunteer blood donors a day to meet the needs of the patients across its service region. Any healthy person above 16 years of age is eligible to give blood every 56 days. Platelets can be given as often as every seven days, up to 24 times a year.

Those interested in donating blood can gather further information and make appointments online or by calling 877-340-8777.

