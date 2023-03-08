Open in App
Aaron Boone: Best-case outfield scenario for Giancarlo Stanton is 40-60 games

By Ryan Chichester,

3 days ago

Giancarlo Stanton got the start in right field for Wednesday’s spring training action for the Yankees, while Aaron Judge started in the unfamiliar left field spot.

It is all part of manager Aaron Boone’s initiative to potentially get Stanton more playing time in the outfield, which in turn would open up the DH spot to help get some of Boone’s other veterans some half days off during the grind of a 162-game season.

So, how many games could Boone realistically see Stanton logging in the outfield this season? He gave a ballpark estimate while talking on the YES Network broadcast of Wednesday afternoon’s game against the Cardinals.

“Best case scenario, we’re talking, I don’t know if it’s 40, 50, or 60 games,” Boone said. “Whether we can go through a whole season of no IL stints and avoid anything. On that front, I’d like to get him out there 40, 50, or 60 times.”

Avoiding IL stints will be key for Stanton, as he missed 52 games last season, and hasn’t played in more than 140 games since his first year with the Yanks in 2018. As for Boone’s best-case estimate, it seems reasonable assuming Stanton can stay healthy. He played 38 games in the outfield last season, and the most he has played since coming to New York was 72 back in 2018. The desire to get Stanton more time in right is part of Boone’s efforts to avoid injury, as there is far less ground to cover in right field at Yankee Stadium than left field, which means less wear on Stanton’s lower body. Of course, the tradeoff is putting Judge, who has his own share of injury history, in an unfamiliar position, but as for Stanton, Boone believes he would be able to handle a load of 60 games in 2023.

“I think he’s capable of that,” Boone said. “I think it serves him well physically when he’s doing that, and I think he likes that from a game standpoint too, being involved in the game some too.

“He’s fundamentally sound out there. Makes all the plays, if he gets his glove op it, you’re out. Last year, I thought he played really well for us out there. If we can keep him out there regularly, not only is he solid enough out there, if serves our team well because we’re able to use that DH spot more strategically.”

