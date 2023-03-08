East Cleveland
Change location
See more from this location?
East Cleveland, OH
cleveland19.com
East Cleveland council members blame mayor, seek outside help after indictment of 11 current, former police officers
By Maddi HebebrandJim Nelson,3 days ago
By Maddi HebebrandJim Nelson,3 days ago
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - East Cleveland City Council President Juanita Gowdy and fellow council members blamed Mayor Brandon King for a culture of corruption...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0