Jaylen Brown's Status Trail Blazers-Celtics Game

By Ben Stinar,

3 days ago

Jaylen Brown is available for Wednesday’s game.

On Wednesday evening, the Boston Celtics are hosting the Portland Trail Blazers in Massachusetts.

For the game, they will have one of their best players in the starting lineup, as Jaylen Brown has been listed as available.

The former Cal star is in the middle of another impressive season with averages of 26.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.2 steals per contest in 54 games (while shooting 48.6% from the field).

In addition, the Celtics are one of the best teams in the NBA.

They are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 45-21 record in 66 games.

Over the last ten games, the Celtics are 5-5, and they are in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

At home, they are a very impressive 25-9 in the 34 games they have hosted in Boston.

Brown is in his seventh season in the NBA and has helped lead the Celtics to the Eastern Conference Finals in four out of his first six seasons.

Last year, the Celtics lost in Game 6 of the NBA Finals to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

As for the Trail Blazers, they are in a three-way tie for the tenth seed in the Western Conference.

They have a 31-34 record in 65 games and are 4-6 in their last ten games.

On the road, the Trail Blazers are 14-19 in the 33 games they have played outside of Portland, and they also come into the night in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

