Suns find more corner 3-point shots as defenses drawn to Durant, Booker

Kevin Durant and Devin Booker together on the perimeter has opened up a lot of options for the Suns offense, including how they brighten the corners of the 3-point line.

The Kevin-and-Devin tandem has produced a stellar 188 points in their first three games together. Deandre Ayton likened them to "a movie" after the Suns' win over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. Ayton added that Durant takes the pressure off his teammates to score.

When Durant or Booker are on the floor together, or even if one of them is out there, and they penetrate or dribble to the wing, they draw double teams or cause defensive shifts. That often creates a corner 3-point shot opportunity for someone else who is open.

“Yeah, I felt like if a team is gonna double me in the post, that’s the shot that’s gonna come open. You got shooters around the wings, Devin and CP (Chris Paul), and they got D.A. (Deandre Ayton) floating around the paint that can hit the midrange two. That’s gonna keep the defense honest," Durant told The Republic during Tuesday's team practice. "So the farthest man usually coming off trying to help (on defense), and we have some support to his teammates, so that corner shot is gonna be the one, or that space on the floor is gonna be open.

"You might not be able to shoot it, but you can drive it and create something from the other side as well. We’re gonna try to utilize that as much as possible. And when Book gets down in the paint, too, they’re showing so many bodies and other guys can be on that backside. We got so many options out of that, we try to work it as best as we can."

Since Durant played his first game with Phoenix in their road win at Charlotte on March 1, the Suns have jumped to an NBA-leading at 15.6% in shot frequency on corner 3s, per Cleaning The Glass. The week prior to Durant's Suns debut, they were ranked 22nd in that statistic at 8.6%.

“That’s just the way it is. The great players demand a double team and I learned that from (former Atlanta Hawks, Indiana Pacers and Portland Trail Blazers head coach) Nate McMillan back in the day," Suns coach Monty Williams said. "I never even thought about it. He taught me anytime you have a guy or guys who draw double teams, you have to do your best to take advantage of it."

The corner 3 is the shortest shot from along the 3-point perimeter, and it's increasingly becoming part of their offensive strike.

In Charlotte, the Suns were adjusting to having Durant in the offense and they made 9-of-25 from deep, including just one out of four corner 3s made. Then in their win at Chicago last Friday, the Suns hit eight of their 17 corner 3s, and finished 20-of-47 total from beyond arc. The Suns didn't shoot well from deep through most of the first three quarters going just 7-of-28 in Dallas.

But Ish Wainright came off the bench towards the end of the third, connected on two, and finished 4-of-5 on his bombs for 12 points. Three of them were from the corner, which were assisted by Paul and Booker.

"For whatever reason, Book’s been on the backside, he’s getting a lot of open looks on the backside. Ish and Josh (Okogie) were also getting a few of them the other day (at Dallas), and Ish was able to knock some of those down," Williams said. "A lot of it is just having Kevin on the floor. Some of it is the fact that we just move the ball and get it to the second side. We just gotta keep doing it.”

Okogie, who has been starting at one forward spot with Durant at the other, didn't shoot well against the Mavericks. He went just 3-of-13 for just nine points, was 0-of-8 from the 3, but most of this 3-point shot attempts were from the corner.

Okogie agreed "100 percent" about how and why he's letting it fly from those areas of the floor in the Suns' past three games.

“I’ve kind of found out that I can help push the pace in transition and ready to be that spot-up guy when the (opposing) team rotates and double Kevin or Book," Okogie said on Tuesday. "I kind of found out my niche with that group, so it’s been fun so far.”

The Suns finished 12-of-34 from the 3 against the Mavericks, including five made from the corner. Those five were from Torrey Craig, Wainright, and the league's sixth-best in 3-point percentage Damion Lee (44.2%).

The Suns overall are the league's fifth-best in 3-point percentage averaging 37.8% made per game, and 14th at 12.3 made from deep, and 20th at 32.6 attempts.

They're third in accuracy on corner 3s among all teams this season in 3-point shot frequency at 10.5% behind Boston's 10.9% and Dallas' 13%. But the Suns are first in corner 3 accuracy overall this season by shooting at a 43.3% clip from that area of the floor, and are 13th at 36% on all their non-corner 3s.

However, the Suns' uptick in corner 3 attempts doesn't mean they're hitting them at a high percentage since they added Durant to their lineup.

Phoenix's 32.6% currently ranks 22nd in corner 3 accuracy since Durant started playing with the team in Charlotte. That percentage has precipitously dropped after they were tied for fifth with Boston at 41.4% in February alone, and were seventh at 42.2% during January.

"Offensively because of the shot-making, it probably looks better than what it really is," Williams said. "So you’re always trying to tweak it to a place where it’s more efficient. I still think we’re a work in progress.”

But Durant's addition to the Suns since March 1 masks those numbers. They've skyrocketed from being ranked as the league's 12th-best offense the week prior to his Suns debut to fourth thereafter, and went from 14th to first in point differential from 0.8 to 15.4 in said timeframe.

Have tips for us? Reach the reporter at dana.scott@azcentral.com or at 480-486-4721. Follow his Twitter @iam_DanaScott.

Support local journalism. Start your online subscription today.