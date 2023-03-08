How Ole Miss, MSU coaches stack up in SEC salaries

SEC men's basketball coaches made almost $54 million in combined compensation for their current contract years, according to data compiled by the USA TODAY Sports Network.

Those coaches are converging on Nashville this week for the SEC Tournament at Bridgestone Arena, on March 8-12. The league's 14 coaches range in salary from Kentucky's John Calipari at more than $8.5 million to South Carolina's Lamont Paris, who is making $2.2 million in his first season at the school.

The league's coaches average more than $3.8 million in compensation.

One of those coaches won't be in Nashville, however. Ole Miss fired Kermit Davis late last month as he neared the end of his fifth season with the Rebels. He was slated to be paid a total of $3,152,500 through completion of his contract year on March 31. His compensation number does not include any severance pay that he may collect.

Win Case was elevated to interim head coach at Ole Miss. Salary information for Case in the interim position was not available, but his contract as an assistant shows compensation of $300,000 for the current year.

Alabama coach Nate Oats received a raise in January, when he got a new deal that will pay $30 million over six years. His compensation of $3,418,644 includes that bump starting at the time of the new contract, as well as pay from his previous contract before that point.

Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhouse's compensation figure of $3,138,107 reflects all school compensation, including base pay and bonuses, from the 2020 calendar year. As Vanderbilt does not have to disclose contracts since it is a private school, the number was obtained from the school's most recently available tax form.

Compensation for two first-year coaches contains significant one-time payouts. LSU's Matt McMahon's $3.035 million compensation includes a $400,000 signing bonus and a $35,000 relocation fee. Florida's Todd Golden has a $3.1 million compensation package that includes a $500,000 signing bonus and $100,000 for relocation.

Here is a look at compensation for each SEC coach.

John Calipari, Kentucky: $8,533,483

Bruce Pearl, Auburn: $5,449,152

Rick Barnes, Tennessee: $5,450,000

Buzz Williams, Texas A&M: $4,100,000

Eric Musselman, Arkansas: $4,100,000

Nate Oats, Alabama: $3,418,644

Mike White, Georgia: $3,405,000

Kermit Davis, Ole Miss: $3,152,500*

Jerry Stackhouse, Vanderbilt: $3,138,107**

Todd Golden, Florida: $3,100,000

Matt McMahon, LSU: $3,035,000

Dennis Gates, Missouri: $2,500,000

Chris Jans, Mississippi State: $2,400,000

Lamont Paris, South Carolina: $2,200,000

*Fired before conclusion of season, does not include any buyout – this is compensation through end of contract which runs through March 31

**For 2020 calendar year, latest information available from school’s tax form, which includes all compensation including bonuses

Steve Berkowitz of USA TODAY contributed to this report.

