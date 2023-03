POPSUGAR

Joey Sasso and Chloe Veitch Discuss the Sobriety Journey You Didn't See on "Perfect Match" By Chandler Plante, 5 days ago

By Chandler Plante, 5 days ago

Even from across the metaverse, Joey Sasso and Chloe Veitch radiate star power. As reality-TV personalities, they've shed tears, built friendships, and been catfished before ...