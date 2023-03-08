Open in App
Tampa, FL
See more from this location?
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Flo Rida, Walk the Moon, and more top concert lineup for Busch Gardens' 2023 Food & Wine Festival

By Ray Roa,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZtOur_0lC5iwsU00
Flo Rida who plays Busch Gardens Food & Wine Festival in Tampa, Florida on March 26, 2023.
It’s easy to hit the wall at Busch Gardens’ Food & Wine festival, so when you're completely full from small plates and drink pairings,  hold on, and head to the festival field where there’ll be seating and music to help your foodie dreams pass before your eyes.

Classic-rock mainstay Kansas kicks things off on Saturday, March 11 with pop-country duo Maddie & Tae taking the stage on Sunday, March 12—and the festival includes 20 more concerts running through May 21.


Highlights in the concert lineup for Busch Gardens Tampa Bay's 2023 Food & Wine Festival include Flo Rida, old-school R&B trio SWV, pop band Walk the Moon, country singer Rodney Atkins, alt-rock favorites Live and Hoobastank, classic rock band Air Supply, plus Latin music stars like El Gran Combo.

Concerts are included with the price of admission, and you can see the whole lineup below.
[event-1] Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Food & Wine Festival 2023 concert lineup
  • March 11 Kansas
  • March 12 Maddie & Tae
  • March 18 SWV
  • March 19 Dustin Lynch
  • March 25 Trace Adkins
  • March 26 Flo Rida
  • April 1 Jeremy Camp
  • April 2 MacKenzie Porter
  • April 8 Live
  • April 9 The Fab Four
  • April 15 38 Special
  • April 16 Mitchell Tenpenny
  • April 22 Air Supply
  • April 23 Gabby Barrett
  • April 29 Hoobastank
  • April 30 Walk The Moon
  • May 5 The Como La Flor Band
  • May 6 Celia Vive
  • May 7 El Gran Combo
  • May 13 Toño Rosario
  • May 20 Elvis Crespo
  • May 21 Luisito Ayala y la Puerto Rican Power
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kansas State newsLocal Kansas State
Tampa Bay's best live music happening this week (March 9-16)
Saint Petersburg, FL5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
‘90s rock icon Counting Crows heads to Tampa for summer ‘Banshee Season Tour’
Tampa, FL17 hours ago
DJ Spaceship, WMNF's first Black morning show host, takes listeners on a fantastic voyage every Monday
Tampa, FL14 hours ago
Trashy Treasures, one of Tampa Bay's greatest art garage sales, happens this weekend
Dunedin, FL13 hours ago
It's 'All About Foam' at Barriehaus' Tampa Bay Beer Week event this weekend
Tampa, FL3 days ago
Lynyrd Skynyrd heads to Strawberry Festival for first show since death of Gary Rossington
Tampa, FL5 days ago
Last year's wildly successful Campground 'New Music' festival returns this month
Tampa, FL5 days ago
The Cure will close summer tour in Tampa
Tampa, FL4 days ago
Ybor City’s Zydeco Brew Werks celebrates fifth anniversary this week with secret taps, bottle releases and more
Tampa, FL4 days ago
Hard seltzer festival, Seltzerland, returns to Tampa next month
Tampa, FL5 days ago
Surf-a-delic indie-rock band Twin Suns plays Tampa this weekend
Tampa, FL5 days ago
'90s R&B hitmaker Ginuwine plays Tampa this weekend
Tampa, FL5 days ago
Put your swag on, Soulja Boy is coming to the Tampa Bay this spring
Tampa, FL5 days ago
Bonamassa collaborator Greg Koch brings Marshall trio to Tampa on Friday
Tampa, FL5 days ago
The Moody Blues’ John Lodge plays Clearwater on Tuesday
Clearwater, FL5 days ago
The 8th annual Margarita Wars returns to Tampa this spring
Tampa, FL6 days ago
St. Pete’s new rooftop bar debuts, Cask Social unexpectedly closes, and more Tampa Bay food news
Tampa, FL3 days ago
Christian metal band Fit For A King plays sold-out Tampa show on Wednesday
Tampa, FL5 days ago
Philadelphia pop-punk band Goalkeeper plays Tampa concert this month
Tampa, FL5 days ago
Tampa Bay’s last Hamburger Mary’s to close, hosts final performances this weekend
Clearwater, FL6 days ago
‘Fast & Furious’ actor Sung Kang is coming to Tampa’s Gasparilla International Film Fest
Tampa, FL6 days ago
'Go Moan For Man' Jack Kerouac documentary screens in St. Petersburg this weekend
Saint Petersburg, FL5 days ago
Op-Ed: With the destruction of the Tarr Furniture building, decades of demolition dust settles on downtown Tampa
Tampa, FL5 days ago
Sunday fashion show benefits Clearwater's Homeless Empowerment Program
Clearwater, FL5 days ago
South Tampa’s Cask Social unexpectedly closes, leaves employees scrambling for new jobs
Tampa, FL4 days ago
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor runs virtually unopposed and wins second term
Tampa, FL6 days ago
Hearings begin for Indigenous men accused of damaging Tampa’s Christopher Columbus statue
Tampa, FL5 days ago
Federal investigation accuses St. Pete's Red Mesa restaurants of withholding employee wages
Saint Petersburg, FL4 days ago
USF Tampa students arrested at protest call for police chief Chris Daniel to be fired
Tampa, FL4 days ago
Bill Carlson wins re-election in Tampa City Council District 4
Tampa, FL6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy