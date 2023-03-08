Flo Rida, Walk the Moon, and more top concert lineup for Busch Gardens' 2023 Food & Wine Festival

Flo Rida who plays Busch Gardens Food & Wine Festival in Tampa, Florida on March 26, 2023.

March 11 Kansas

Kansas March 12 Maddie & Tae

Maddie & Tae March 18 SWV

SWV March 19 Dustin Lynch

Dustin Lynch March 25 Trace Adkins

Trace Adkins March 26 Flo Rida

Flo Rida April 1 Jeremy Camp

Jeremy Camp April 2 MacKenzie Porter

MacKenzie Porter April 8 Live

Live April 9 The Fab Four

The Fab Four April 15 38 Special

38 Special April 16 Mitchell Tenpenny

Mitchell Tenpenny April 22 Air Supply

Air Supply April 23 Gabby Barrett

Gabby Barrett April 29 Hoobastank

Hoobastank April 30 Walk The Moon

Walk The Moon May 5 The Como La Flor Band

The Como La Flor Band May 6 Celia Vive

Celia Vive May 7 El Gran Combo

El Gran Combo May 13 Toño Rosario

Toño Rosario May 20 Elvis Crespo

Elvis Crespo May 21 Luisito Ayala y la Puerto Rican Power

It’s easy to hit the wall at Busch Gardens’ Food & Wine festival, so when you're completely full from small plates and drink pairings, hold on, and head to the festival field where there’ll be seating and music to help your foodie dreams pass before your eyes.Classic-rock mainstay Kansas kicks things off on Saturday, March 11 with pop-country duo Maddie & Tae taking the stage on Sunday, March 12—and the festival includes 20 more concerts running through May 21.Highlights in the concert lineup for Busch Gardens Tampa Bay's 2023 Food & Wine Festival include Flo Rida, old-school R&B trio SWV, pop band Walk the Moon, country singer Rodney Atkins, alt-rock favorites Live and Hoobastank, classic rock band Air Supply, plus Latin music stars like El Gran Combo.Concerts are included with the price of admission, and you can see the whole lineup below.[event-1]