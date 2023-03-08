Flo Rida, Walk the Moon, and more top concert lineup for Busch Gardens' 2023 Food & Wine Festival
By Ray Roa,
5 days ago
It’s easy to hit the wall at Busch Gardens’ Food & Wine festival, so when you're completely full from small plates and drink pairings, hold on, and head to the festival field where there’ll be seating and music to help your foodie dreams pass before your eyes.
Classic-rock mainstay Kansas kicks things off on Saturday, March 11 with pop-country duo Maddie & Tae taking the stage on Sunday, March 12—and the festival includes 20 more concerts running through May 21.
Highlights in the concert lineup for Busch Gardens Tampa Bay's 2023 Food & Wine Festival include Flo Rida, old-school R&B trio SWV, pop band Walk the Moon, country singer Rodney Atkins, alt-rock favorites Live and Hoobastank, classic rock band Air Supply, plus Latin music stars like El Gran Combo.
Concerts are included with the price of admission, and you can see the whole lineup below. [event-1] Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Food & Wine Festival 2023 concert lineup
Comments / 0