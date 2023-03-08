Open in App
Tampa, FL
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

'90s R&B hitmaker Ginuwine plays Tampa this weekend

By Ray Roa,

3 days ago
Ginuwine
Tampa R&B heads might want to ride their ponies to Del Rio this weekend.

Ginuwine is a ‘90s Swing Mob alum who teamed up with production god Timbaland in 1996 to release one of the decade’s most enduring hits, “Pony.”

The 52-year-old put out seven more albums after that, including a 2013 Grammy-nominated outing as part of a supergroup with Tank and Tyrese, plus his high-water mark third full-length,
The Life , where he recorded an ultimate karaoke jam (“Differences”) but also paid tribute to his parents who both died a year before the album was released (“Two Reasons I Cry”).

Tickets to see Ginuwine play Tally Ho Pub & Grill in Tampa on Saturday, March 11 are still available and start at $39.19.
