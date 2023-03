HipHopDX.com

Young Thug, Big Sean & More To Appear On Lil Keed’s Posthumous Album ‘Keed Talk To 'Em 2’ By Mark Elibert, 5 days ago

By Mark Elibert, 5 days ago

Lil Keed’s posthumous album Keed Talk to ‘Em 2 is on the way, and the tracklist has been revealed with a host of heavy hitters ...