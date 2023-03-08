Open in App
Saint Louis, MO
See more from this location?
St. Louis Riverfront Times

Opera Theatre’s New Works Collective Tells Powerful, Modern Stories

By Rosalind Early,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F4t5W_0lC5hVCm00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j4VSp_0lC5hVCm00
Composer Simon Tam (left) and stage director Rajendra Ramoon Maharaj.

Opera Theatre of St. Louis does a lot to remind folks that opera isn’t stodgy, it isn’t old and it isn’t dead. Instead, opera is an art form that can be used to tell powerful modern stories. That’s what Opera Theatre will showcase with its New Works Collective, three 20-minute operas about three very different stories that run Thursday, March 16, through Saturday, March 18.


“Usually, in the industry it's an institution, and often a white institution, telling BIPOC artists, this is what you can do,” said Rajendra Ramoon Maharaj, the stage director for the New Works Collective.

In order to avoid that pitfall, Opera Theater took a different approach: Community members selected the operas from more than 100 pitches. “Insofar as I know, it’s the first time in the opera world that anybody has really partnered with the community and given that authority to the community in this way,” Opera Theater’s general director Andrew Jorgenson said to St. Louis Magazine. The process pushed Jorgenson and others at Opera Theater out of their comfort zones, making it an “incredibly meaningful experience for us to undertake.”

The resulting operas are from people of color and artists who may not have opera in their backgrounds. They cover issues and events that may be unfamiliar to most people: the drag ball community in Harlem in the 1920s, Black female inventors of the 20th century and a Supreme Court battle over a band name.


“By giving the power to the community, it was the first time where the community felt they had a voice, and chose these artists that, let’s be perfectly frank, for far too long have been historically bypassed,” Maharaj said. “It’s a new way of looking at opera.”

Here is a look at the three operas.

Cook Shack by Del’Shawn Taylor and Samiya Bashir

Musical stylings: Classic opera mixed with ragtime, blues, funk, etc.

Story: Elementary school student Dayo takes the field trip of a lifetime to the Griot Museum to see the Superheroes of Invention exhibit. As she’s learning about the prolific Black female inventors of the 20th century, they come alive and start sharing their stories through the music of their era. Inspired, Dayo leaves ready to lean into and accept her own gifts.


What the creators are saying: “To be able to create a work that empowers and celebrates Black women was so important to me. And to do it in a way that was not [glorifying] trauma, as we see a lot today with Black stories. Celebrating their contributions is empowering to the next generation of young Black women,” Del’Shawn Taylor told Ladue News.

Slanted: An American Rock Opera by Simon Tam and Joe X. Jiang

Musical influence: Rock

Story: Tam and Jiang, the opera’s creators, are members of an Asian American rock band called The Slants. They were involved in a Supreme Court case in which they fought to trademark their band name, which some considered derogatory. Tam recalled not being able to speak in the courthouse about why his band could be called The Slants. “There wasn’t a single Asian person that was allowed to speak in the room that day,” Tam told KSDK. “When you think about who was serving on the court, who the attorneys were — and they were all arguing what was offensive to Asian people. [There’s] something very deeply tragic and ironic about that.” Ultimately, The Slants won the Supreme Court case in 2017 after an eight-year battle.


The unvarnished truth: Since Tam and Jiang lived through the experience, you're getting the tale straight from the source.

Madison Lodge by Tre’von Griffith

Musical influence: 1920s jams (think ragtime, big band, etc.)

Story: Like most young people with a dream in their heart and a star in their eye, X wants to get out of their small (and small-minded) town. It’s the 1920s, and X, an African American living in the South, gets caught up in the Great Migration. They make it up to Harlem, a mecca for Black life and culture in Manhattan and soon find the drag ball community. Suddenly X is in a whole new world, one that helps them discover their authentic voice and self as they unapologetically celebrate queer Black joy.


Party on: Not only will this joyous opera bring the glam, it also has an official afterparty on Saturday, March 18, from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at The Golden Record (2720 Cherokee Street). The Sweet Harlem Ball will feature music from DJ Nico Marie and DJ Deeway, and guests are encouraged to wear their best 1920s lewks. Tickets are $10 to $15.

The New Works Collective will show at 7:30 p.m. from Thursday, March 16, to Saturday, March 18, at the Catherine B. Berges Theatre at COCA (6880 Washington Avenue). Call 314-961-0644 or visit opera-stl.org/whats-on/nwc to purchase tickets, which are $35 to $55.

This story was updated.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Saint Louis, MO newsLocal Saint Louis, MO
St. Louis Art Exhibits to Check Out This Weekend
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
The People’s Joy Parade Will Happen at Tower Grove Pride This Year
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
Tim Ezell's Inspirational Moments: Holding on to faith in the midst of difficult circumstances
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Check out these special 314 Day dining deals, available through March 14
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
Review: Elle King Rocked a Packed Pageant Last Night
Saint Louis, MO3 days ago
Up Late satisfies St. Louis’ craving for an all-night eatery
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
'Stay Home St. Louis' tells the story of early lockdown in photos
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
St. Patrick's Day 2023: Your Guide to Getting Lucky in St. Louis
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
Sneak Inside an Abandoned Hotel With a St. Louis Urban Explorer [PHOTOS]
Saint Louis, MO3 days ago
5 Top Gyros in St. Louis, Chosen by Our Critic
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
St. Louis-Based Feast Magazine Will Move to Quarterly Publication
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
Bellefontaine Cemetery Resumes its 'In Bloom' Spring Walking Tours
Saint Louis, MO3 days ago
Yeah! Lil Jon to Play The Armory St. Louis
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
Mayor Tishaura O. Jones Evicts Homeless Community on Riverfront in St. Louis
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
Spring allergens hit St. Louis early
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
Historic Mascoutah House is Demolished
Mascoutah, IL2 days ago
Spring Art Fair at Queeny Park returns for 43rd year
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
St. Louis fire chief warns railroads to hand over life-saving supplies
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
The St. Louis Demographic Decline: One Explanation Among Many
Saint Louis, MO3 days ago
Tina ‘Sweet-T’ Pihl wins tie in St. Louis primary
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
St. Louis Arby’s offering a deal to celebrate renovations
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
Mayor Jones names St. Louis reparations commission members
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
Mayor Jones announces who will make up St. Louis City’s Reparations Commission
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
Glass Half Full? Companies claim billionaire developer isn’t paying up for changes to Missouri Wine Country
Augusta, MO2 days ago
‘World War II hasn’t stopped’: St. Louis residents want relief for radiation sickness
Saint Louis, MO3 days ago
Signs of Spring in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
Andoe's Society Page: It's Left vs. Far-Left in Maplewood Politics
Maplewood, MO4 days ago
Yes, You Can Buy a Condo Inside This Swanky St. Louis Church [PHOTOS]
Saint Louis, MO3 days ago
Monument damaged at Piasa Park in Alton
Alton, IL2 days ago
First public meeting held for proposed 100-men shelter in Carondelet
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy