Open in App
Saint Louis, MO
See more from this location?
St. Louis Riverfront Times

Review: Elle King Rocked a Packed Pageant Last Night

By Steve Leftridge,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gFV0D_0lC5hUK300
Elle King hit St. Louis on her A-Freakin’-Men Tour yesterday.

Free-spirited country-rock belter Elle King packed the Pageant last night, a stop on her A-Freakin’-Men Tour, named after a lyric from her new album’s lead single, “Try Jesus,” a song she didn’t get around to playing in St. Louis.

“When people play the same fucking sets in every city, that sucks,” she declared midway through the hour-and-45-minute set, referencing her tendency to change things up.

Despite being a Tuesday, traditionally the least-rocking night of the week, King was in the mood to party — continually sipping whiskey, hitting her weed pen and peppering the crowd with enough salty-tongued stage banter to make Nikki Glaser blush.

Noticing a number of young kids in the crowd, King joked, “I blame your parents for bringing you to this fucking concert! I’m not just singing about smoking and drinking. I’m up here fucking smoking and drinking!”

The crowd was 72 percent female, many bunched together into enthusiastic gaggles, like the one with a manically pogoing girl up front celebrating her 11th birthday. “I was younger than you when I had my first beer,” King informed her.

King took the stage wearing a fringed purple pants suit and DayGlo neon-green sunglasses, her hair slicked back into a tight bun. “This is the first show of the tour I’ve dressed up for,” she announced proudly, before tearing into no-good-sumbitch anthems “Tulsa” and “Out Yonder.”

An even half of the night’s 18-song set was from this year’s Come Get Your Wife , an album that sees King making a more distinct pivot to country music. Highlights included a laid-back reading of sturdy new single, a Dierks Bentley duet “Worth a Shot” and a rowdy run through Tyler Childers’ “Jersey Giant.”

The 33-year-old King led a four-piece combo that checked all the boxes of a professional Americana backing band — shaggy drummer, rail-thin brimmed-hatted bassist, kerchief-loving guitarist, etc. — who mostly kept their heads down and stayed out of the way of King’s profanity-laced but otherwise straightforward versions of her songs.

King embraced her rootsier side a couple of times, strumming an inaudible banjo on “Good For Nothin’ Woman” and breaking out the mandolin for the playful twang of “Bonafide” and “I’m Not Drunk I’m Just Drinking.”

The show took welcome turns when King offered some heartfelt sincerity on “Good Thing Gone,” played as a sultry waltz; “Lucky,” dedicated to her young song; and “Love Go By,” during which her boyfriend made a brief cameo on stage to slow dance with her.

The covers came out late and included a charming rendition of Dr. Hook’s “The Cover of ‘Rolling Stone’” and an extended take on Charlie Daniels’ “Long Haired Country Boy,” during which King literally rocked her socks off, kicking them across the stage at her bandmates, having removed her boots a few songs earlier.

Overall, King’s hard-partying demeanor dominated the night, both in songs like “Chain Smokin’, Hard Drinkin’ Woman” and the crowd-pleasing “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” and in her on-stage determination to put her whiskey where her mouth is. Indeed, she equates boozy songs with affirmations of self-empowerment, a connection that tickled a Pageant audience who were doing their best to live out that very message.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
WATCH: Carrie Underwood, Brad Paisley Delight Fans, Reunite for "Paisleywood" at Her Nashville Show
Nashville, TN9 days ago
Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett Lead Lineup for First-Ever Beach It! Fest
Chesapeake, VA25 days ago
CMA Fest 2023: Artist lineup announced for festival’s 50th anniversary
Nashville, TN5 days ago
3 children in protective services care found dead in Texas home, 2 others hospitalized
Italy, TX8 days ago
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX3 days ago
Why Jason Aldean Is Moving Out of His Tennessee Mansion
Nashville, TN23 days ago
CMA Fest Reveals 2023 Lineup: Eric Church, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert & Many More
Nashville, TN5 days ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA1 day ago
Khloe & Tristan Arrive At Malika’s 40th Birthday Amid Reports She’s ‘Supporting’ Him After Mom’s Death
West Hollywood, CA1 day ago
Epic stare down leads to wild NBA brawl
Denver, CO1 day ago
‘American Idol’ Recap: A 15-Year-Old Gets The Platinum Ticket & Katy Perry Breaks Down In Tears
Nashville, TN13 days ago
‘Sister Wives’: Kody and Robyn Are Moving — Financial Troubles Force Them To Downsize
Flagstaff, AZ1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy