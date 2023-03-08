Review: Elle King Rocked a Packed Pageant Last Night

Elle King hit St. Louis on her A-Freakin’-Men Tour yesterday.

Free-spirited country-rock belter Elle King packed the Pageant last night, a stop on her A-Freakin’-Men Tour, named after a lyric from her new album’s lead single, “Try Jesus,” a song she didn’t get around to playing in St. Louis.

“When people play the same fucking sets in every city, that sucks,” she declared midway through the hour-and-45-minute set, referencing her tendency to change things up.

Despite being a Tuesday, traditionally the least-rocking night of the week, King was in the mood to party — continually sipping whiskey, hitting her weed pen and peppering the crowd with enough salty-tongued stage banter to make Nikki Glaser blush.

Noticing a number of young kids in the crowd, King joked, “I blame your parents for bringing you to this fucking concert! I’m not just singing about smoking and drinking. I’m up here fucking smoking and drinking!”

The crowd was 72 percent female, many bunched together into enthusiastic gaggles, like the one with a manically pogoing girl up front celebrating her 11th birthday. “I was younger than you when I had my first beer,” King informed her.

King took the stage wearing a fringed purple pants suit and DayGlo neon-green sunglasses, her hair slicked back into a tight bun. “This is the first show of the tour I’ve dressed up for,” she announced proudly, before tearing into no-good-sumbitch anthems “Tulsa” and “Out Yonder.”

An even half of the night’s 18-song set was from this year’s Come Get Your Wife , an album that sees King making a more distinct pivot to country music. Highlights included a laid-back reading of sturdy new single, a Dierks Bentley duet “Worth a Shot” and a rowdy run through Tyler Childers’ “Jersey Giant.”

The 33-year-old King led a four-piece combo that checked all the boxes of a professional Americana backing band — shaggy drummer, rail-thin brimmed-hatted bassist, kerchief-loving guitarist, etc. — who mostly kept their heads down and stayed out of the way of King’s profanity-laced but otherwise straightforward versions of her songs.

King embraced her rootsier side a couple of times, strumming an inaudible banjo on “Good For Nothin’ Woman” and breaking out the mandolin for the playful twang of “Bonafide” and “I’m Not Drunk I’m Just Drinking.”

The show took welcome turns when King offered some heartfelt sincerity on “Good Thing Gone,” played as a sultry waltz; “Lucky,” dedicated to her young song; and “Love Go By,” during which her boyfriend made a brief cameo on stage to slow dance with her.

The covers came out late and included a charming rendition of Dr. Hook’s “The Cover of ‘Rolling Stone’” and an extended take on Charlie Daniels’ “Long Haired Country Boy,” during which King literally rocked her socks off, kicking them across the stage at her bandmates, having removed her boots a few songs earlier.



Overall, King’s hard-partying demeanor dominated the night, both in songs like “Chain Smokin’, Hard Drinkin’ Woman” and the crowd-pleasing “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” and in her on-stage determination to put her whiskey where her mouth is. Indeed, she equates boozy songs with affirmations of self-empowerment, a connection that tickled a Pageant audience who were doing their best to live out that very message.