Pickaway Court of Common Pleas News

Cases recently adjudicated before Pickaway Court of Common Pleas Judge P. Randall Knece:

• Timothy S. Bennett, 29, of 1888 N. High St., Galloway, pleaded not guilty to Failure to Appear. Disposition: Pretrial 4/14

• Dale E. Clayborn, 49, of 3727 Maplebrook Ln., Amelia, pleaded not guilty to Burglary. Disposition: Pretrial 4/14

• Ryeshone Davis, 47, of 108 Abby Ct., Ashville, pleaded not guilty to Rape, Sexual Battery, Gross Sexual Imposition, Unlawful Sexual Conduct with a Minor. Disposition: Pretrial 4/14

• Duane E. Desellems, 51, of 118 Cooper St., Greenup, KY, pleaded guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs, OMVI, Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle. Disposition: PSI ordered

• Obnel Dessamar, 39, of 600 Island Rd., Circleville, pleaded not guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs, OMVI. Dispositon: Pretrial 4/14

• Jade K. Kiley, 36, of 309 N. Scioto St., Circleville, pleaded guilty to Trafficking in Marijuana, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Tampering with Evidence. Disposition: PSI ordered

• Troy D. Ladd, Jr., 28, of 510 Renick Ave., Circleville, pleaded guilty to Improperly Discharging a Firearm at or into a Habitation. Disposition: PSI ordered

• Ashley N. Loudermilk, 33, 379 Walnut Creek Pike, Circleville, pleaded not guilty to Endangering Children, Permitting Child Abuse, Corrupting Another with Drugs. Disposition: Pretrial 4/14

• Joseph A. McGraw, 33, of 211 N. Market St., Waverly, pleaded not guilty Burglary, Petty Theft. Disposition: Pretrial 4/14

• Justin Roush, 34, of 379 Walnut Creek Pike, Circleville, pleaded not guilty to Sexual Battery, Rape, Unlawful Sexual Conduct with a Minor. Disposition: Pretrial 4/14

• Thomas M. Rowland, 47, of 289 Tarlton Rd., Circleville, pleaded guilty to a Violation of Community Control. Disposition: Complete 6 months at CBCF

• Christopher T. Tanner, 37, of 895 Cleveland Ave., Chillicothe, pleaded guilty to Vandalism. Disposition: 18 months in prison (suspended), $15,525.00 restitution, 3 years community control, 60 days in county jail

• Robert Upshaw, II, 45, of 1482 Huy Rd., Columbus, pleaded guilty to Attempted Aggravated Possession of Drugs. Disposition: 18 months in prison (suspended), 3 years community control, 30 days in county jail

• Rakim J. Willis, 34, of 1050 Bulen Ave., Columbus, pleaded not guilty to Felony Fleeing and Eluding. Disposition: Pretrial 4/14