Open in App
Pickaway County, OH
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Circleville Herald

Pickaway Court of Common Pleas News

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0msTnp_0lC5hTRK00

Cases recently adjudicated before Pickaway Court of Common Pleas Judge P. Randall Knece:

• Timothy S. Bennett, 29, of 1888 N. High St., Galloway, pleaded not guilty to Failure to Appear. Disposition: Pretrial 4/14

• Dale E. Clayborn, 49, of 3727 Maplebrook Ln., Amelia, pleaded not guilty to Burglary. Disposition: Pretrial 4/14

• Ryeshone Davis, 47, of 108 Abby Ct., Ashville, pleaded not guilty to Rape, Sexual Battery, Gross Sexual Imposition, Unlawful Sexual Conduct with a Minor. Disposition: Pretrial 4/14

• Duane E. Desellems, 51, of 118 Cooper St., Greenup, KY, pleaded guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs, OMVI, Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle. Disposition: PSI ordered

• Obnel Dessamar, 39, of 600 Island Rd., Circleville, pleaded not guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs, OMVI. Dispositon: Pretrial 4/14

• Jade K. Kiley, 36, of 309 N. Scioto St., Circleville, pleaded guilty to Trafficking in Marijuana, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Tampering with Evidence. Disposition: PSI ordered

• Troy D. Ladd, Jr., 28, of 510 Renick Ave., Circleville, pleaded guilty to Improperly Discharging a Firearm at or into a Habitation. Disposition: PSI ordered

• Ashley N. Loudermilk, 33, 379 Walnut Creek Pike, Circleville, pleaded not guilty to Endangering Children, Permitting Child Abuse, Corrupting Another with Drugs. Disposition: Pretrial 4/14

• Joseph A. McGraw, 33, of 211 N. Market St., Waverly, pleaded not guilty Burglary, Petty Theft. Disposition: Pretrial 4/14

• Justin Roush, 34, of 379 Walnut Creek Pike, Circleville, pleaded not guilty to Sexual Battery, Rape, Unlawful Sexual Conduct with a Minor. Disposition: Pretrial 4/14

• Thomas M. Rowland, 47, of 289 Tarlton Rd., Circleville, pleaded guilty to a Violation of Community Control. Disposition: Complete 6 months at CBCF

• Christopher T. Tanner, 37, of 895 Cleveland Ave., Chillicothe, pleaded guilty to Vandalism. Disposition: 18 months in prison (suspended), $15,525.00 restitution, 3 years community control, 60 days in county jail

• Robert Upshaw, II, 45, of 1482 Huy Rd., Columbus, pleaded guilty to Attempted Aggravated Possession of Drugs. Disposition: 18 months in prison (suspended), 3 years community control, 30 days in county jail

• Rakim J. Willis, 34, of 1050 Bulen Ave., Columbus, pleaded not guilty to Felony Fleeing and Eluding. Disposition: Pretrial 4/14

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Columbus, OH newsLocal Columbus, OH
Sticky-fingered suspects wanted for theft at Columbus adult store
Columbus, OH14 hours ago
North Columbus homicide remains unsolved after three years
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Man dies three days after shooting in west Columbus
Columbus, OH12 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
The Mysterious Circleville Letters: An Unsolved Mystery That Still Haunts Ohio
Circleville, OH1 day ago
Zebra bites man’s arm off in Ohio before being put down
Circleville, OH18 hours ago
Nelsonville – 20-Year-Old Armed with Shotgun and Drugs Arrested
Nelsonville, OH21 hours ago
Thieves target a Chillicothe grocery store
Chillicothe, OH1 day ago
Whitehall boy found, Ohio Amber Alert canceled
Whitehall, OH1 day ago
Man riding a scooter hit by car in Chillicothe
Chillicothe, OH13 hours ago
Child shot overnight in south Columbus
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Two hospitalized after car vaults over creek in east Columbus
Columbus, OH21 hours ago
Ross County – High-Speed Chase after Theft from Walmart
Chillicothe, OH22 hours ago
Chillicothe man arrested on a warrant, police seize drugs during stop
Chillicothe, OH1 day ago
‘Suspicious’ death under investigation in Reynoldsburg
Reynoldsburg, OH3 days ago
Common Ground Free Store is busting out to help Delaware
Delaware, OH2 days ago
Chillicothe nurse finds woman missing from Oklahoma
Chillicothe, OH3 days ago
Crack Codes to Win Prizes
Roseville, OH12 hours ago
Police ID Hillsboro shooting victim, person of interest already in custody
Hillsboro, OH2 days ago
Police: 4-year-old boy abducted in Whitehall found safe
Whitehall, OH1 day ago
Police investigating fatal shooting in Hillsboro on Saturday
Hillsboro, OH2 days ago
One dead, three injured in I-270 crash; road reopens
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Columbus police searching for man who broke into home, stole car
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Raid on an east side Chillicothe home nets drugs and guns
Chillicothe, OH4 days ago
Rise and Dine: Discover Delaware, Ohio’s Top 5 Breakfast Spots
Delaware, OH1 day ago
Man recovering after Hilltop shooting near gas station
Columbus, OH2 days ago
The man the City of Columbus calls ‘The Godfather of the Short North’ has died
Columbus, OH18 hours ago
American Nitrile Plant to open in Grove City
Grove City, OH22 hours ago
Deputies find ‘brand new’ Tesla at Columbus speedway, then arrest the driver
Columbus, OH4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy