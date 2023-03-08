Open in App
Tennessee State
The Tennessean

Tennessee winter storm: Biden approves federal aid for December's single-digit weather

By Diana Leyva, Nashville Tennessean,

5 days ago
President Joe Biden ordered federal aid Wednesday to support recovery efforts in areas of Tennessee that were affected by a winter storm in December.

The storm, which left tens of thousands of Tennesseans without power, caused temperatures to plummet. The single-digit temperatures resulted in snow storms, dangerous roads and flight cancelations from Dec. 22-27.

The major disaster declaration provides funding to state and eligible local governments as well as certain private nonprofit organizations, for the repair or replacement of facilities damaged in Cocke, Coffee, Davidson, Greene, Henderson, Knox, Maury, Perry, Putnam, Shelby and Washington counties.

Funding will also be available for hazard mitigation measures statewide. The state will be able to request additional designations if warranted by the results of further assessments.

