Open in App
Middletown, PA
See more from this location?
Bucks County Courier Times

Route 413 in Middletown, Langhorne to be closed. Here's where and when to expect delays, detours

By Peg Quann, Bucks County Courier Times,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I7riM_0lC5hRfs00

A section of Route 413 in Middletown and Langhorne will be closed from March 15 through March22 for utility construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Wednesday.

Bucks County Water and Sewer Authority will complete the project in these towns as part of work to upgrade its pipe systems throughout its service areas in Bucks County.

Where will Route 413 be closed?

Route 413 is also known as Langhorne-Newtown Road in Middletown and Pine Street in Langhorne Borough, the tiny town's main road. The road will be closed between Winchester Avenue and Bridgeton Pike.

More: Closures along Route 13 in Bensalem are expected this month. Here's why and when

Detours around Route 413 closure

During the closure, motorists will be directed to use Bridgetown Pike, Holland Road, Route 532 (Buck Road), Bristol Road, Route 213 (Bridgetown Pike and Maple Avenue) as detours. These roads are already busy with normal traffic and motorists should expect delays.

"Local access will be maintained up to the work zone. Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur," said PennDOT spokeswoman Krys Johnson.

More: Langhorne fights Route 1 traffic plan and PennDOT is listening. Here's what could change

More: Bucks County Water and Sewer Authority receives A+ bond rating as it prepares for major repairs

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Route 413 in Middletown, Langhorne to be closed. Here's where and when to expect delays, detours

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Bucks County, PA newsLocal Bucks County, PA
Northampton now has a paid fire service 24 hours, 7 days a week. Here's why
Northampton, PA2 days ago
New Arcade to Host Grand-Opening in Small Town Across the River from Bucks County
Lambertville, NJ9 hours ago
Meridian Bank House of the Week: Hillside Estate in New Hope Overlooking Delaware River
New Hope, PA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Local Sobriety Checkpoints Planned for Festive Week
King Of Prussia, PA2 days ago
News 8 tracks wintry mix
Lancaster, PA1 day ago
Planned rehab of New Hope-Lambertville Bridge will impact you. Here's what to know now
New Hope, PA3 days ago
Tri-State Mall in Claymont, DE – From Retail Haven to Demolition Site
Claymont, DE1 day ago
Officials release construction timeline for new park above I-95 at Penn's Landing
Philadelphia, PA4 days ago
SEPTA under fire after 3 townships complain of noise from train horns blaring
Chester Heights, PA2 days ago
Police plan DUI enforcement in Pottstown Area
Pottstown, PA3 days ago
Take a Look Inside: This NJ Supermarket Closed 11 Years Ago This Month
Egg Harbor Township, NJ1 day ago
'We want our sleep': Residents near the SEPTA Media Wawa line lose sleep as train horns blow all night
Chester Heights, PA3 days ago
Rain, Wintry Mix and Snow to Start Weekend in Philly Region, Lehigh Valley
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Levittown St. Patrick’s Day Parade Marches Onward
Levittown, PA23 hours ago
Male Killed In Knights Road Crash At Bucks County Border
Bensalem Township, PA2 days ago
What will become of Lower Makefield's Patterson Farm? Review underway
Lower Makefield Township, PA3 days ago
More Snow on the Way, Weather People Say
Allentown, PA2 days ago
Car crashes into Saylorsburg flea market building
Saylorsburg, PA3 days ago
Philadelphia's inaugural class of Public Safety Enforcement Officers sworn in
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Anchor Store Home Depot Set for Summer Opening at the New Macungie Crossing Shopping Center in PA
Trexlertown, PA2 days ago
This County Has The Most Covered Bridges in Pennsylvania: Here's Where to Find Them, and What They're Also Known As
Lancaster, PA3 days ago
Local Politics | Who is running for office in Conshohocken, West Conshohocken, Plymouth Township, and Whitemarsh Township
Conshohocken, PA3 days ago
Phoenixville, Pa. waiter rewarded with $800 tip
Phoenixville, PA1 day ago
Police: Man dead after high speed crash in North Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Vineland, NJ Could Start Fining for Abandoned Shopping Carts
Vineland, NJ4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy