Wilson County Source

Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of March 8, 2023

By Michael Carpenter,

5 days ago

Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of March 8, 2023, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division . Anyone with information regarding these subjects, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Nashville’s Top 10 Most Wanted

De’tynn Q Smith

DOB: 10/13/2003
Wanted for Murder- 1st Degree- Premeditated, Attempted Murder- 1st degree- Premeditated, Aggravated Robbery, Weapon- Dangerous Felony

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SOBcG_0lC5hPuQ00
De’tynn Q Smith

Jamion Wynn

DOB: 2/5/1995
Wanted for Murder- 1st Degree- Premeditated, Assault, Aggravated- Deadly Weapon
Last seen unknown
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uFg9n_0lC5hPuQ00
Jamion Wynn

Waldin Rivera Paz

DOB: 5/3/1977
Wanted for Sexual Battery- Aggravated- Victim under 13, Assault, Domestic Bodily Injury x2

Last seen unknown
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AqH4e_0lC5hPuQ00
Waldin Rivera Paz

Keesean T. Campbell

DOB: 12/30/1998
Wanted for Homicide, Attempted Homicide, Robbery- Aggravated- Weapon or object x3, Theft of Property
Last seen in Hermitage
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0188hz_0lC5hPuQ00
Keesean T. Campbell

Adrian Abernathy

DOB: 8/5/1993
Wanted for Vehicular Homicide, Agg Assault x3, Felon in Possession of a Weapon, Theft of Motor Vehicle, Theft of Firearm, Reckless Endangerment, False Report
Last seen unknown
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SALM1_0lC5hPuQ00
Adrian Abernathy

Brandon G. Martin

DOB: 11/21/1980

Wanted for Rape- Without Consent x2, Sexual Battery- Without Consent
Last seen unknown
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=322QJQ_0lC5hPuQ00
Brandon G. Martin

Sadia Bonilla-Gomez

DOB: 10/1/1999
Wanted for GRAND JURY INDICTMENTS: Homicide- Vehicular- Intoxication x2, Child abuse- Aggravated- Child 8 or less, Assault, Vehicular- 1st Offense, Assault, Domestic Bodily Injury

Last seen unknown
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04uxM4_0lC5hPuQ00
Sadia Bonilla-Gomez

William D. Tribue

DOB: 6/2/1981
Wanted for Homicide- Vehicular- Intoxication, Assault, Vehicular- 1st Offense, Assault, Domestic Bodily Injury
Last seen unknown
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gxaBq_0lC5hPuQ00
William D. Tribue

India Bell

DOB: 8/9/2001
Wanted for Attempted Homicide
Last seen unknown
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cqGyB_0lC5hPuQ00
India Bell

Daqwantay Ashford-Cain

DOB: 6/14/1993
Wanted for Burglary-Aggravated x2, Contempt-Conditional Bond Release x2, Failure to Appear
Last seen unknown
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p258s_0lC5hPuQ00
Daqwantay Ashford-Cain

