City View ISD lauds departing superintendent

The City View Independent School District has heaped praise on Superintendent Tony Bushong, who has resigned amid criminal charges.

"On behalf of the entire District, the Board of Trustees expresses its sincere appreciation toBushong for his efforts while serving as Superintendent," the district said in a "joint statement of the Board of Trustees and Tony Bushong" published on the district's website.

"Mr. Bushong worked tirelessly to improve City View by throwing his whole heart over the fence.He added $4 million to the district’s fund balance with strong fiscal management while significantly updating facilities. He replaced the football turf, basketball gym floor, track surface, baseball and softball fields, and all district air conditioning and heating units during his tenure," the statement said.

It continued, "To ensure student safety, Mr. Bushong oversaw the hiring of a district Police Chief and the establishment of the City View police department. Four route buses, two travel buses, and three suburbans were purchased for student travel. With the district, the board, and thecommunity’s help, he successfully passed a $10 million bond which allowed the construction ofa new Career and Technology Center, a new large weight room, five new jr. high classrooms, two jr. high restrooms, an administration building, updated field house locker rooms and complete renovation of the elementary bathrooms."

The statement said, "Mr. Bushong improved staff morale by instituting a 3% match for all employees and increasing teacher and administrator pay. Thecurriculum was updated and classroom teachers were given a $400 budget yearly for classroomsupplies. Academic success followed even amid a global pandemic, as City View saw increasedenrollment, increased student achievement and began each year fully staffed."

The statement also said Bushong "thanks the present and past Board of Trustees for providing him with the opportunity to serve in the City View Independent School District."

The school board on Monday accepted the resignation of Bushong who, along with six other present or former administrators, was charged with Class A misdemeanors for not reporting allegations of sexual abuse of students to authorities.

Assistant Superintendent Carrie Allen, who also faces the criminal charge, will serve as interim superintendent while a search is conducted for a permanent replacement.