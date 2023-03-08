Open in App
Paterson, NJ
The Bergen Record

Najee Seabrooks: What the Paterson Healing Collective's director said in his memory

By Ed Forbes, NorthJersey.com,

3 days ago
PATERSON — On Tuesday night, more than 250 people gathered, marched and rallied to call for changes to the Paterson Police Department following the fatal police shooting of Najee Seabrooks, a violence intervention specialist who worked with the Paterson Healing Collective.

Liza Chowdhury, the project director for the Paterson Healing Collective, spoke at a vigil on Tuesday and remembered Seabrooks' smile and enthusiasm for the work he was doing to help victims of trauma in Paterson. Chowdhury also expressed regret and anger that Paterson Healing Collective members were unable to help police during a nearly four-hour standoff with Seabrooks at an apartment on Mill Street before Seabrooks' death Friday.

Earlier:Najee Seabrooks rally draws more than 250 after fatal police-involved shooting in Paterson

Subscriber exclusive:Anger, frustration over shooting grow as family member faces new hardship

What Liza Chowdhury said

Here are some of Chowdhury's remarks:

"The Paterson healing Collective was established in 2020 to provide mental health support and crisis intervention to young men and women who have suffered trauma and victimization in Paterson.

"Najee, who had a strong passion for this city and a deep commitment to proving it, joined our team and we were so thrilled to have him as an asset.

"I keep replaying Friday over and over. Our team of crisis responders begged the police to allow us to help, but they repeatedly denied our requests. Despite assisting over 250 Paterson residents since our inception, the police refused to let us help our own brother in crisis, citing a supposed AG guideline. If the police had allowed our trained professionals to handle the situation, our brother would still be alive. He would be right here.

"In the past, investigations have justified shootings of Brown and Black men who were deemed to have moved too quickly or acted too aggressively. But not this time. Not this time.

"Today, we gather to honor Najee's memory, his smile, his energy and to offer support to his family and our community. We demand justice and will continue Najee's work of bringing safety and healing to Paterson. Rest in love, Najee. We love you so much."

