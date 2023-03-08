Open in App
El Paso, TX
See more from this location?
KTSM

Road Rage incidents on the rise in El Paso

By Jasmine Perry,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bZRt5_0lC5gh6500

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – According to the El Paso Police Department (EPPD), the Sun City is seeing an increase in aggressive drivers, and road rage incidents.

During an interview with El Paso resident Luis Rodriguez-Reyes, KTSM got to witness a typical road rage incident, with one driver apparently cutting off another, followed by a loud confrontation between the two.

During the incident, Luis Rodriguez-Reyes said: “I see traffic every day. I see very desperate people, I see people honking, I see people insulting one another. Out of nowhere I ask myself, did I do something wrong? But no, I haven’t done anything wrong. Simply, people are just in a rush, they cut me off or they speed up and honestly, it’s very chaotic.”

El Paso Police Department Sergeant, Javier Sambrano, claims road rage can escalate quick when the aggressive driver gets a response. “We learned that there are some witnesses that have seen those vehicles, cutting in front of each other for a while and that one of the individuals in one of the vehicles took out a handgun and fired fatally wounding our victim.” Sambrano said.

Sambrano says a few tips to keep in mind when witnessing dangerous drivers are:

  • Report aggressive driving to the police when you see a driver out of control
  • Do not respond to an aggressive driver because it can make the situation worse
  • Instead, simply move out of their way

Rodriquez-Reyes says, when COVID numbers were high and people had to quarantine. He didn’t see many aggressive drivers.

Once quarantine was over, that’s when he’s noticed more incidents.

“We can’t forget that the most important thing is our own lives, it’s about taking care of ourselves and being sure of ourselves! It’s not worth wanting to get to work early or if you’re running late and want to get to work on time. It’s not worth risking your life and others,” said Rodriquez -Reyes.

EPPD officials are still investigating the suspicious road rage incident KTSM reported back in September, as one man was killed along I-10. Police are still looking for the suspect.

F or local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
Police respond to motorcycle crash in El Paso’s Lower Valley
El Paso, TX23 hours ago
2 people hurt in crash near airport in East El Paso
El Paso, TX12 hours ago
17-year-old boy shot, killed while driving on I-25 in Dona Ana County
Dona Ana County, NM21 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Two 16-year-olds arrested for killing other teen near Las Cruces
Las Cruces, NM19 hours ago
El Paso man arrested in connection with 16-year-old girl’s murder
El Paso, TX1 day ago
Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of March 10, 2023
El Paso, TX1 day ago
1 person seriously injured in stabbing in Northeast EP
El Paso, TX2 days ago
Crash in Downtown El Paso sends one person to hospital
El Paso, TX2 days ago
Rollover crash reported on Zaragoza at Rich Beem
El Paso, TX2 days ago
El Paso officers seize cocaine from two women in one day
El Paso, TX1 day ago
Identity of Alexander Hoffman’s real concubine disputed in court
El Paso, TX2 days ago
One person seriously injured after car crashes into a wall in downtown El Paso
El Paso, TX2 days ago
One person injured, two dogs died after fire broke in a Northeast El Paso home
El Paso, TX2 days ago
SAPD and TGCS help recover 70 missing children in multi-agency operation
San Angelo, TX2 days ago
1 person hospitalized with injuries after a pedestrian crash in the Lower Valley
El Paso, TX3 days ago
Car incident caused gas leak, street closures in Socorro
Socorro, TX3 days ago
Fire officials offer tips to keep your furry family members safe from housefires
El Paso, TX12 hours ago
LCPD: 16-year-old girl goes missing after leaving note
Las Cruces, NM3 days ago
El Paso’s DWI Court one of four in the U.S. to be nationally recognized
El Paso, TX1 day ago
Jorge Tovar and Stephanie Han pick up wins in boxing card at El Paso County Coliseum
El Paso, TX1 day ago
Report: Molinar repeatedly asked woman to dance with him, threatened to get the city manager to make her do so
El Paso, TX1 day ago
El Paso Sheriff: Three men in possession of meth, firearms, stolen property
Anthony, NM4 days ago
Only on 9: Walmart victim’s family speaks on alleged intimidation from former Vinton municipal judge
Vinton, TX4 days ago
Border Patrol agents intercept more than 160 migrants in Southern NM
El Paso, TX1 day ago
Exclusive 9-day forecast: Windy Saturday
El Paso, TX1 day ago
Border Patrol agent involved in Lower Valley shooting; 1 person sent to hospital
El Paso, TX5 days ago
Raiz FCU opens new East El Paso branch with focus on serving, helping underserved
El Paso, TX19 hours ago
El Paso County Sheriff Richard Wiles will not seek reelection
El Paso, TX2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy