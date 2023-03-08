Open in App
Cleveland, OH
Eight Guardians competing in World Baseball Classic

By Chad Krispinsky,

3 days ago

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The World Baseball Classic is now underway, and the Cleveland Guardians are well represented with eight players from the organization taking part.

The event got underway late on Tuesday night and will conclude on March 21.

12 Pirates playing in the World Baseball Classic

The following players are currently on WBC rosters.

OF Richie Palacios – Netherlands
SS Andres Gimenez – Venezuela
C Bo Naylor – Canada
RHP Cal Quantrill – Canada
RHP Cade Smith – Canada
SS Dayan Frias – Colombia
C Meibrys Viloria – Colombia
RHP Josh Wolf – Israel

Relief pitcher Enyel De Los Santos is on the Dominican Republic’s designated pitchers poll and can be added in later rounds.

