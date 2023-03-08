Eight Guardians competing in World Baseball Classic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The World Baseball Classic is now underway, and the Cleveland Guardians are well represented with eight players from the organization taking part.

The event got underway late on Tuesday night and will conclude on March 21.

The following players are currently on WBC rosters.

OF Richie Palacios – Netherlands

SS Andres Gimenez – Venezuela

C Bo Naylor – Canada

RHP Cal Quantrill – Canada

RHP Cade Smith – Canada

SS Dayan Frias – Colombia

C Meibrys Viloria – Colombia

RHP Josh Wolf – Israel



Relief pitcher Enyel De Los Santos is on the Dominican Republic’s designated pitchers poll and can be added in later rounds.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.