Man arrested and charged after stealing two guns in McDowell Co.

MCDOWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said that they have arrested a man after he stole two guns in Marion.
Deputies said that they arrested Dylan James Matthews, 27.
According to deputies, they responded to a Marion home regarding the guns being stolen. An investigation led Detectives to Matthews. Both of the stolen guns were recovered. Matthews is a convicted felon and is prohibited by North Carolina law from having a gun.
Matthews was charged with:
- felony larceny of a firearm
- possession of firearm by felon
- felony breaking and/or entering
- felony larceny after break/enter
Matthews was issued a $100,000 bond. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.
Comments / 0