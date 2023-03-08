12 Pirates playing in the World Baseball Classic

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – A total of twelve members of the Pittsburgh Pirates organization are taking part in the World Baseball Classic.
The event got underway late on Tuesday night and will conclude on March 21. Eight Guardians competing in World Baseball Classic
David Bednar – USA
Rob Zastryzny – Canada
Roansy Contreras – Dominican Republic
Duane Underwood Jr. – Puerto Rico
Alessandro Ercolani, Jeffrey Passantino – Italy
Antwone Kelly, Josh Palacios – Netherlands
Tsung-Che Cheng – Chinese Taipei
Tahnaj Thomas, Chavez Young – Great Britain
Santiago Flores – Colombia
