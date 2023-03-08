12 Pirates playing in the World Baseball Classic

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – A total of twelve members of the Pittsburgh Pirates organization are taking part in the World Baseball Classic.

The event got underway late on Tuesday night and will conclude on March 21.

The following members of the Pirates’ organization will be taking part in the event:



David Bednar – USA

Rob Zastryzny – Canada

Roansy Contreras – Dominican Republic

Duane Underwood Jr. – Puerto Rico

Alessandro Ercolani, Jeffrey Passantino – Italy

Antwone Kelly, Josh Palacios – Netherlands

Tsung-Che Cheng – Chinese Taipei

Tahnaj Thomas, Chavez Young – Great Britain

Santiago Flores – Colombia

