Douglas County Assessor warns against 'Homestead' scam calls targeting seniors

The Douglas County Assessor/Register of Deeds warned against "The Homestead Program" scam calls in a press release.

Read the press release below:

Recently, our office heard from a senior citizen who had received a phone call from someone representing themselves as from “the homestead program” but who did not identify himself by name, telling her that there was too much money in her savings account to qualify for homestead exemption, that she needed to transfer some money to her checking account, and asking for her bank pin number. Homestead Exemption is a program, aimed primarily at seniors but including some veterans, that exempts all or a portion of a home’s property value from taxation.

Although there is a means test to qualify for Homestead Exemption, this phone call is a scam. The staff of the Homestead Section of the Douglas County Assessor/Register of Deeds office sometimes does make follow-up phone calls with homestead exemption applicants. When they do, they always identify themselves as employees of that office. They do not and will not ask potential homestead exemption applicants for bank account information. Anyone getting such a phone call asking for their bank information should hang up immediately.

