Open in App
Douglas County, NE
See more from this location?
KMTV 3 News Now

Douglas County Assessor warns against 'Homestead' scam calls targeting seniors

By KMTV Staff,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yq1U2_0lC5dkdd00

The Douglas County Assessor/Register of Deeds warned against "The Homestead Program" scam calls in a press release.

Read the press release below:

Recently, our office heard from a senior citizen who had received a phone call from someone representing themselves as from “the homestead program” but who did not identify himself by name, telling her that there was too much money in her savings account to qualify for homestead exemption, that she needed to transfer some money to her checking account, and asking for her bank pin number. Homestead Exemption is a program, aimed primarily at seniors but including some veterans, that exempts all or a portion of a home’s property value from taxation.

Although there is a means test to qualify for Homestead Exemption, this phone call is a scam. The staff of the Homestead Section of the Douglas County Assessor/Register of Deeds office sometimes does make follow-up phone calls with homestead exemption applicants. When they do, they always identify themselves as employees of that office. They do not and will not ask potential homestead exemption applicants for bank account information. Anyone getting such a phone call asking for their bank information should hang up immediately.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Douglas County, NE newsLocal Douglas County, NE
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office addresses incidents with homeless
Omaha, NE2 days ago
Douglas County Sheriff's Office investigating death of missing Omaha man
Omaha, NE21 hours ago
Douglas County Treasurer slammed with property tax payments, lien bids
Omaha, NE2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Law enforcement looking for alleged check thieves in Sarpy County
Gretna, NE1 day ago
Claims Filed By Former LPD Officers Against The City Due To Alleged False Statements Made By LPD Chief
Lincoln, NE2 days ago
Fremont man charged with 23 counts of Animal Neglect/Cruelty
Fremont, NE3 days ago
Warrant Served at NW Lincoln Home Leads to Drug and Weapon Seizure Along With an Arrest
Lincoln, NE1 day ago
Red Oak Teen Arrested on Drug-Related Charge
Red Oak, IA2 days ago
Benson Airbnb Owner Reports Damage To Police After "Fight Night"
Omaha, NE2 days ago
State Auditor raps Transportation Department for failing to track ‘excessive’ overtime and travel
Lincoln, NE1 day ago
IRS opening its Omaha office on Saturday to answer taxpayer questions
Omaha, NE1 day ago
BREAKING: New warehouse video shows extensive damage from last night's fire
Omaha, NE2 days ago
Couple that married last June finally gets wedding gift money back
Omaha, NE2 days ago
Fatal accident in Shelby County
Irwin, IA2 days ago
16-year-old helped rob Lincoln man beaten, shot dead at Fonner Park, police say
Grand Island, NE2 days ago
Lincoln Man Shot To Death In Fonner Park Barn
Grand Island, NE2 days ago
Customers hold down man trying to steal cash from northeast Lincoln bar
Lincoln, NE4 days ago
Owner of Lincoln Burger King restaurants files for bankruptcy
Lincoln, NE1 day ago
Fremont woman arrested for manslaughter, motor vehicle homicide in death of La Vista man
Fremont, NE3 days ago
‘It happens in casinos every single day’: Lincoln Warhorse staff get human trafficking training
Lincoln, NE2 days ago
Thieves held man at gunpoint during car theft in Lincoln, police say
Lincoln, NE3 days ago
Motorcyclist charged with homicide in fatal Omaha DUI crash that cost him his leg
Omaha, NE2 days ago
Fire Causes $25,000 Damage To Lincoln House
Lincoln, NE3 days ago
Protector of historic State Capitol on paid leave pending probe into pre-banquet altercation
Lincoln, NE2 days ago
‘Everyone loved him’: Lincoln man found dead at Fonner Park remembered by friends
Lincoln, NE1 day ago
Nebraska Medical Center reserves 10 beds at DCHC for long-term patients
Omaha, NE1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy