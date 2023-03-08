Open in App
Spring Hill, TN
Columbia Daily Herald

Spring Hill BOMA adopts construction bid for new police HQ amid split decision

By Jay Powell, The Daily Herald,

5 days ago
After many years of planning, relocations, supply issues and other setbacks, the Spring Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen adopted a bid to begin construction on a new Spring Hill Police Department headquarters.

However, the estimated $31 million facility wasn't without its share of opinions and concerns, with the final vote resulting in a split 5-4 decision in favor of awarding the contract to Hensel Phelps.

The purpose of Monday's meeting was for BOMA to either accept a contract bid for the police headquarters or let it expire.

Aldermen Hazel Nieves, Brent Murray, Matt Fitterer, John Canepari and Vice Mayor Kevin Gavigan voted in favor. Spring Hill Mayor Jim Hagaman, along with Aldermen Jason Cox, William Pomeroy and Trent Linville voted against.

In 2018, the police headquarters was selected as part of a list of high-priority capital projects to be funded through general fund monies, referred to as the "18-75 projects." Many of these projects, such as the SHPD headquarters, remain to get started.

In the city's 2022 list of capital projects, the police headquarters was considered priority No. 1. The project has nearly a 13-year history and has experienced its share of setbacks, such as the original plans to relocate to the Northfield building, which were scrapped in 2021 when the property was sold to Worldwide Stages.

One concern during Monday night's discussion was how, due to ongoing supply chain and inflation issues, cost estimates are much higher in 2023 than initially estimated 2018, especially materials like steel used in non-residential development.

"It's just too big of a bite to chew off of right now," Linville said regarding the cost increases.

Since 2019, BOMA has made many strides to increase funding by developing a financing plan for the "18-75" projects. This includes increasing new construction impact fees, updating the city's debt capacity policy and, in a controversial move, voting to increase property taxes.

BOMA has also voted to increase the city's Adequate Facility Tax on new development, as well as raise the cost of building permits.

Nieves said her reason for support is that the project addresses many dire needs the police department faces at its current facility, such as safety for officers and citizens due to the aging nature of the building. It has also become an inadequate space for all department operations.

"This is not just about a new building, but about taking care of our police department's safety and their ability to do their job to protect citizens and provide top-notch safety services that they do," Nieves said.

"Many citizens do not know about what all the police department does. They not only have to ensure 24/7 safety for our citizens, but they have to do functions that are required, specific and specialized approaches, such as criminal investigations, handling narcotics that are confiscated, firearms, theft property handling and storage, records, equipment, their fleet, a training facility and so much more than what conditions they have to work in."

In his monthly newsletter to citizens, Fitterer said by choosing to accept the bid, BOMA would likely have to decide on any further adjustments to the city's project list, such as delaying additional "18-75" projects.

By denying it, Fitterer said the chances of finding a future bid at the same and/or lower price would be unlikely.

"The police station would remain unbuilt," Fitterer said. "And our law enforcement would remain in a rented building that’s badly outdated, undersized and not built for policing. We would have to rebid at some point in the future. The chances of the future bid being lower than the one in hand aren’t very good."

The current facility is located on the lower level of City Hall, 199 Town Center Pkwy.

