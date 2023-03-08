Open in App
Wauwatosa, WI
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Wauwatosa is planning to redevelop the vacant Boston Store at Mayfair Mall. Here's what we know so far.

By Quinn Clark, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ixw5i_0lC5d25200

The city of Wauwatosa bought the vacant Boston Store at Mayfair Mall last summer. Now, the city is working with Mayfair Mall property owner Brookfield Properties to redevelop the 15-acre property.

Bon-Ton Stores Inc., Boston Store's parent company, went out of business in 2018 . After two failed offers from outside bidders, the city's Community Development Authority purchased the parcel for $4 million in order to control its future.

"You want to be on Mr. Toad's Wild Ride, or do you want to be Mr. Toad?" said Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis McBride of the city's purchase.

While it's still early in process, here's what we know about the future of the former Boston Store.

The proposed development includes retail and housing

The proposed use for the redevelopment includes retail and housing. It's still too early to say which retailers will be chosen by Brookfield Properties, McBride told the Journal Sentinel on March 7.

"We're trying to collaborate with Brookfield on its decision to just make sure that whatever is done is acceptable to all of us, but they're going to drive the retail bus," McBride said.

A recent housing study found that Wauwatosa needs more housing after its population growth exceeded expectations, while 92% of Wauwatosa workers live outside of the city. These findings are being taken into consideration, McBride said.

"We're in the middle of everything, so it's a convenient place for (housing)," McBride said. "So, we are going to be meeting some of the unmet housing demands as well."

By this point, the city thought they'd be able to share more specifics, he said.

"We had hoped to be a little farther along at this point, certainly even a couple weeks ago, but all these things just take time," McBride said.

Will the former Boston Store building be torn down?

Whether the vacant store will be demolished remains an open question.

"Whoever comes in is likely to want to look at keeping the structure, because ... it's a lot cheaper to retrofit sometimes than it is to build," McBride said.

As far as he knows, "it's a sound building," McBride said, but the city won't be surprised if some or all of the building is torn down.

Greendale is also redeveloping its closed Boston Store for retail and housing

Further along in the process, the village of Greendale also purchased a Boston Store's property at Southridge Mall in 2021. Barrett Lo Visionary Development plans to develop the property into a four-story, 790-unit apartment development , with 50,000 to 60,000 square feet of commercial space.

As part of that plan, the building will be demolished .

Wauwatosa is welcoming public input on the project

All redevelopment discussions for the Mayfair Boston Store project have been in closed sessions so far, but city officials said they plan to give the public ample opportunity to speak their minds.

After the developer's agreement is solidified, residents will be able to give public comment to officials, such as at the city's design review board meeting or during scheduled public hearings to the common council.

"There are going to be many opportunities for the public to weigh in on this," McBride said. "That's the short answer."

More: Wisconsin needs more affordable apartments. But inflation is hampering new developments in Milwaukee, Green Bay and other cities.

Quinn Clark can be emailed at QClark@gannett.com . Follow her on Twitter @Quinn_A_Clark .

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal .

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wauwatosa is planning to redevelop the vacant Boston Store at Mayfair Mall. Here's what we know so far.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Wisconsin State newsLocal Wisconsin State
Man Builds a Community Neighborhood From Scratch in the Middle of Downtown Milwaukee
Milwaukee, WI19 hours ago
I-43, Port Washington Road reconstruction projects advance, business owner says opportunities for improvement with communication
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Hold My Beer opening in downtown Kenosha this summer
Kenosha, WI2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Milwaukee antique mall's racist items gone: 'Not the end'
Milwaukee, WI3 days ago
Shooting on 76th Street off-ramp of I-43
Milwaukee, WI17 hours ago
Snow removal company taking extra steps with parking garage roofs
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Caught on camera: Speeding car totals parked truck
Milwaukee, WI16 hours ago
Fatal Milwaukee fire near 14th and National, one male dead
Milwaukee, WI16 hours ago
Mayor Cavalier Johnson proposes Vel R. Phillips Plaza with $15 million financing
Milwaukee, WI3 days ago
‘Triangle’ developers purchase key Grafton parcels
Grafton, WI3 days ago
'It's getting cold': Milwaukee residents without power for hours
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
29th and Wisconsin shooting, Milwaukee man wounded
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
These Are Some Of The Best Flea Markets In Wisconsin
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago
Sur La Table Returns to Bayshore
Glendale, WI2 days ago
Milwaukee winter storm takes down trees: 'It came down heavy'
Milwaukee, WI20 hours ago
Brookfield father turns toy Jeep into snowplow for 5-year-old son
Brookfield, WI1 day ago
Police response in Mequon: Driver deceased
Mequon, WI16 hours ago
Milwaukee residents make the most out of heavy snowfall
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Large Mequon police scene near Highland and Fieldwood
Mequon, WI1 day ago
Video: The story behind the heavy, wet snow taking down trees
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Menomonee Falls officials investigating $500 retail video game theft
Menomonee Falls, WI2 days ago
Critically missing Milwaukee girl found safe
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago
Milwaukee missing woman found safe
Milwaukee, WI12 hours ago
Milwaukee transgender woman killed, community demands change
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
12-year-old Ronnel Smith of West Allis killed over glasses, complaint says
West Allis, WI1 day ago
Milwaukee Mother of 3 Loses Everything After Someone Sets Fire to Her House: ‘It’s All Burnt Down’
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago
See how much snow fell across Wisconsin Thursday and Friday
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
'It's a very small win': Antiques store removes racist items from shelves
Milwaukee, WI3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy