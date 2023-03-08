Former Kettle Moraine corrections officer charged for relationship with inmate enters plea deal

SHEBOYGAN – A former corrections officer at Kettle Moraine Correctional Institution previously charged with two counts of second-degree sexual assault by correctional staff

As part of the plea deal, Makayla Renee Mitchell, 24, of Rio, was sentenced to four years of probation each on two counts of delivering illegal articles to an inmate, a Class I felony. Upon completion of probation, the charges against her may be expunged from her record.

Mitchell was accused of having sexual contact with a man incarcerated at Kettle Moraine Correctional Institution in Sheboygan County and smuggling contraband, including candy and her cell phone.

According to Wisconsin law, a corrections officer is guilty of second-degree sex assault for having sexual contact or intercourse with an inmate, regardless of whether it was consensual.

In June 2021, an inmate at Kettle Moraine Correctional Institution told prison staff Mitchell told him she was in a relationship with another inmate, and that she gave him a note with a phone number on it to give to the inmate she was in a relationship with, according to a criminal complaint.

Prison staff identified three inmates, including the two involved in the note exchange, who had communicated with Mitchell through email.

Surveillance footage from June 2021 showed Mitchell enter the cell of the inmate she said she was in a relationship with and close the door behind her on multiple occasions.

The Kettle Moraine Correctional Institution security director told investigators an officer should never be alone in a room with an inmate with the door closed, the complaint says.

One inmate told a correctional officer Mitchell was using her cell phone to show pictures to other inmates. Another inmate told investigators he offered to pay Mitchell if she brought him a cell phone, and said he felt comfortable approaching her "because other inmates were being allowed by the defendant to use her cell phone in the unit," the complaint says.

Mitchell was not authorized to deliver any items or allow any inmates to use her cell phone, the complaint says.

Mitchell admitted to police she was in a relationship with an inmate and she brought him candy and would allow him to use her cell phone during her work shift, but denied any sexual contact. The inmate told investigators they had sex on two occasions.

After charges were amended with the plea deal, Mitchell faced five counts of delivering illegal articles to an inmate. She pleaded no contest and was sentenced for two counts, while the other three counts will be reduced or dismissed after Mitchell meets conditions of a deferred prosecution agreement.

Fulfilling our obligation: This report is part of the Sheboygan Press's mission to follow criminal cases to their conclusion.

Contact Kelli Arseneau at 920-213-3721 or karseneau@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ArseneauKelli.