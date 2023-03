Lincoln clinched a spot in this week's Class 6A boys basketball state tournament by defeating rival Cleveland 73-50 on Saturday, and then the Cardinals celebrated — first with a "Savage Love" dance , followed by a net-cutting ceremony on the court at Lincoln High School.

The fourth-seeded Cardinals will face fifth-seeded Gresham in a state quarterfinal at 3:15 p.m. Thursday at the University of Portland's Chiles Center.