Open in App
Teton County, WY
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Idaho Statesman

Search-and-rescue training leads volunteers to injured 16-year-old skier in Wyoming

By Brooke Baitinger,

3 days ago

Search and rescue volunteers were flying in a rescue helicopter on a training operation when they got a call that a 16-year-old skier was injured in Wyoming.

The March 7 training operation quickly became a real-life rescue mission , and they flew out to rescue him just after 10 a.m., Teton County Search and Rescue said in a news release posted to Facebook. Grand Targhee Ski Patrol and avalanche dogs were already in the air with them and tagged along for the ride.

The skier had aired over a steep natural cliff and crashed into something under the snow’s surface when he landed, the release said.

He and his partner had snowmobiled deep into Mosquito Creek that morning and were about 7 miles from the trailhead.

When rescuers arrived, they determined the best way to get him out of the remote backcountry was with a “short-haul, which lifts a patient harnessed to the end of a rope attached to the belly of the helicopter,” the release said.

They assessed his injuries, packaged him for the short-haul and flew him to an ambulance waiting at a landing zone near Fall Creek Road, the release said.

The whole mission took just over one hour from the time of the initial 911 call, the release said.

“This was due to the speed of the helicopter and good flying weather, of course, but also the extensive training the volunteers do all year long in order to quickly and efficiently perform complex missions,” officials said in the release.

Hiker stranded in freezing Arizona mountains until helicopter swoops in, video shows

Brother comes to rescue after 3-year-old falls from 100-foot cliff, OK family says

46-year-old skier dies in avalanche on dormant volcano, Oregon officials say

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Arizona State newsLocal Arizona State
Let’s talk snowpack
Telluride, CO2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Nearly 90 Years Later, Mystery Of United Airlines Crash Near Cheyenne Still Motivates Wyoming Man
Cheyenne, WY19 hours ago
Strong snowstorm, avalanche risk will close parts of Idaho 21. Where it’s closed
Lowman, ID2 days ago
Wyoming Mule Deer Group Hosting Two-Day Event To Focus On Predators, Habitat Loss, Disease
Rock Springs, WY2 days ago
Much Of Interstate 80 In Wyoming Closed On Saturday, March 11
Rock Springs, WY1 day ago
Wyoming Is Home To One Of The Largest And Purest Troves Of Jade In The World
Lander, WY15 hours ago
New Wyoming Resident Is Setting Things Straight On TikTok
Gillette, WY2 days ago
Wyoming Highway Patrol K-9 Assists in Major Fentanyl/Meth Bust
Evanston, WY1 day ago
20 Calves Dropping In 24 Hours: Wyoming Ranchers Don’t Stop For Blizzards
Osage, WY3 days ago
Interstate 80 Closures, Restrictions In Effect On Friday
Rock Springs, WY2 days ago
Wyoming Game and Fish Hosting Bighorn Basin Hunting Season Meetings
Basin, WY2 days ago
Rare Pneumonia Has Killed 200 Wyoming Antelope So Far
Pinedale, WY3 days ago
Officials investigating death of area pronghorns
Pinedale, WY4 days ago
Are you watching the Oscars on Sunday? Root for this Idahoan’s work on ‘The Whale’
Moscow, ID1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy