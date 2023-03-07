Open in App
New Jersey State
Surprise Independent

States where you are most likely to hit an animal

By Dom DiFurio, Jacob Osborn,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G7wiF_0lC5cEpy00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W3Kon_0lC5cEpy00

Your odds of being killed by an animal in the U.S. are incredibly low. An academic analysis of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data covering all animal-involved deaths from 2008 to 2015 found that Americans have just 1 chance in 1.6 million each year of dying as a result of any interaction at all with animals.

And the most common culprits when those tragedies do occur aren't the alligators, scorpions, or snakes you'd probably expect and fear the most—they're deer. As people continue to build homes and communities in places deer and other animals have lived for millennia, these creatures are more likely to run into the middle of the road—causing at least 1.9 million vehicular accidents over the year ending June 2022.

Accidents specifically involving deer are more common between October and December, which is deer mating season. The odds of hitting a deer are also higher around dawn, as well as during the night when deer are most active and roads are dark. Deer-vehicle crashes are dangerous and expensive, costing drivers north of $4,000 or more depending on the vehicle and the extent of the damage.

Stacker used State Farm's annual animal collision study to rank all 50 states and Washington D.C. by the likelihood a driver there will hit an animal. State Farm bases its rankings on insurance claims filed between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022, as well as the number of licensed drivers in each state. True odds may vary, depending on the number of unreported animal collisions and unlicensed drivers.

State Farm's claims analysis also found that the 2021-2022 period was a safer year for drivers and animals on the road than the year prior, with collisions dropping 5.5%. The odds that a driver collides with any animal on the road is about 1 in 115. The other four victims rounding out the top five of car-animal collisions were rodents, dogs, raccoons, and unidentified animals.

It may come as no surprise to find that the more rural areas of Appalachia and the Midwest had some of the highest car-animal crash odds in the country, while the desert Southwest had some of the lowest.

Curious to see if your state topped the list? Click through to find out—and remember to always keep your eyes on the road, no matter the odds.

#51. Washington D.C.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Otka7_0lC5cEpy00

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 907 (0.11% of drivers)

- Risk level: Low

#50. Nevada

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vxRll_0lC5cEpy00

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 698 (0.14% of drivers)

- Risk level: Low

#49. Hawaii

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QWG23_0lC5cEpy00

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 580 (0.17% of drivers)

- Risk level: Low

#48. Arizona

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wnrTS_0lC5cEpy00

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 441 (0.23% of drivers)

- Risk level: Low

#47. Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RsNBt_0lC5cEpy00

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 408 (0.25% of drivers)

- Risk level: Low

#46. Alaska

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JGxUI_0lC5cEpy00

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 395 (0.25% of drivers)

- Risk level: Low

#45. California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08iJjV_0lC5cEpy00

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 363 (0.28% of drivers)

- Risk level: Low

#44. Washington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmUeL_0lC5cEpy00

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 250 (0.40% of drivers)

- Risk level: Low

#43. Connecticut

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30x6ke_0lC5cEpy00

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 231 (0.43% of drivers)

- Risk level: Low

#42. New Mexico

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BmKLV_0lC5cEpy00

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 222 (0.45% of drivers)

- Risk level: Low

#41. Colorado

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HWAS6_0lC5cEpy00

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 204 (0.49% of drivers)

- Risk level: Low

#40. Utah

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nosjj_0lC5cEpy00

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 200 (0.50% of drivers)

- Risk level: Low

#39. New Jersey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qm7rA_0lC5cEpy00

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 194 (0.52% of drivers)

- Risk level: Low

#38. Louisiana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vOegj_0lC5cEpy00

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 178 (0.56% of drivers)

- Risk level: Low

#37. Oregon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45ZSLF_0lC5cEpy00

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 165 (0.61% of drivers)

- Risk level: Low

#36. Texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Syki_0lC5cEpy00

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 154 (0.65% of drivers)

- Risk level: Low

#35. New York

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gBqnp_0lC5cEpy00

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 140 (0.71% of drivers)

- Risk level: Low

#34. Illinois

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IWfX2_0lC5cEpy00

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 139 (0.72% of drivers)

- Risk level: Medium

#33. New Hampshire

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xkAiD_0lC5cEpy00

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 130 (0.77% of drivers)

- Risk level: Medium

#32. Delaware

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IYjga_0lC5cEpy00

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 122 (0.82% of drivers)

- Risk level: Medium

#31. Rhode Island

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tQEEw_0lC5cEpy00

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 113 (0.88% of drivers)

- Risk level: Medium

#30. Oklahoma

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lCr8k_0lC5cEpy00

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 112 (0.89% of drivers)

- Risk level: Medium

#29. Idaho

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jEZRk_0lC5cEpy00

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 112 (0.89% of drivers)

- Risk level: Medium

#28. Massachusetts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40KKSb_0lC5cEpy00

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 109 (0.92% of drivers)

- Risk level: Medium

#27. Nebraska

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UClHc_0lC5cEpy00

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 107 (0.93% of drivers)

- Risk level: Medium

#26. Tennessee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bkVLE_0lC5cEpy00

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 107 (0.93% of drivers)

- Risk level: Medium

#25. Maryland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05CC5Z_0lC5cEpy00

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 105 (0.95% of drivers)

- Risk level: Medium

#24. Indiana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OoW5T_0lC5cEpy00

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 95 (1.05% of drivers)

- Risk level: Medium

#23. Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iz7iA_0lC5cEpy00

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 94 (1.06% of drivers)

- Risk level: Medium

#22. Ohio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xgWqT_0lC5cEpy00

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 94 (1.06% of drivers)

- Risk level: Medium

#21. Vermont

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y1LVv_0lC5cEpy00

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 90 (1.11% of drivers)

- Risk level: Medium

#20. Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UXNhN_0lC5cEpy00

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 86 (1.16% of drivers)

- Risk level: Medium

#19. Kentucky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UmdVR_0lC5cEpy00

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 85 (1.18% of drivers)

- Risk level: Medium

#18. Kansas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jBxDo_0lC5cEpy00

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 83 (1.20% of drivers)

- Risk level: Medium

#17. North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RzcD6_0lC5cEpy00

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 77 (1.30% of drivers)

- Risk level: High

#16. Missouri

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28kEjw_0lC5cEpy00

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 76 (1.32% of drivers)

- Risk level: High

#15. Maine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20cEp2_0lC5cEpy00

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 75 (1.33% of drivers)

- Risk level: High

#14. Arkansas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t6NaM_0lC5cEpy00

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 75 (1.33% of drivers)

- Risk level: High

#13. Virginia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XQ3V0_0lC5cEpy00

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 72 (1.39% of drivers)

- Risk level: High

#12. South Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L6lex_0lC5cEpy00

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 71 (1.41% of drivers)

- Risk level: High

#11. Minnesota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=435Akg_0lC5cEpy00

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 70 (1.43% of drivers)

- Risk level: High

#10. Wyoming

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aY70g_0lC5cEpy00

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 68 (1.47% of drivers)

- Risk level: High

#9. North Dakota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w8KtM_0lC5cEpy00

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 68 (1.47% of drivers)

- Risk level: High

#8. Mississippi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xxf4i_0lC5cEpy00

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 60 (1.67% of drivers)

- Risk level: High

#7. Iowa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NIs78_0lC5cEpy00

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 57 (1.75% of drivers)

- Risk level: High

#6. Pennsylvania

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pE71L_0lC5cEpy00

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 57 (1.75% of drivers)

- Risk level: High

#5. Wisconsin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fpDCm_0lC5cEpy00

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 54 (1.85% of drivers)

- Risk level: High

#4. Michigan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hvcwH_0lC5cEpy00

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 51 (1.96% of drivers)

- Risk level: High

#3. South Dakota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FejyE_0lC5cEpy00

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 51 (1.96% of drivers)

- Risk level: High

#2. Montana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P83AC_0lC5cEpy00

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 44 (2.27% of drivers)

- Risk level: High

#1. West Virginia

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 35 (2.86% of drivers)

- Risk level: High

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dlXxU_0lC5cEpy00
