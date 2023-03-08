How Raquel’s restraining order against Scheana will affect ‘Pump Rules’ reunion

“At one point in the night, Scheana lost Raquel and then found her outside of the bar on the phone with Ariana, who Scheana could hear was bawling.”
A source told us that Shay and Leviss “went back to the hotel separately” following “a very explosive change” after the latter came clean about her affair.
Since then, Leviss has sent out legal letters and threatened to sue some of her “Pump Rules” co-stars. She also issued a public apology, in which she claimed she was “physically assaulted” after news broke of her and Sandoval’s affair.
“Although I chose to be on a reality show, accepting the good and bad that comes with it, beyond my own actions, I have been physically assaulted, lost friendships, received death threats and hate emails in addition to having had my privacy violated,” she said in a lengthy apology statement Wednesday.
Elsewhere in the statement, Leviss blamed her shocking affair with Sandoval, 39, on her “addiction” to love.
“I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships,” she wrote.
“I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices.”
