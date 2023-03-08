How Raquel’s restraining order against Scheana will affect ‘Pump Rules’ reunion

Andy Cohen says Raquel Leviss’ restraining order against Scheana Shay could affect the “Vanderpump Rules” Season 10 reunion.

The “Watch What Happens Live” host, 54, responded to news that Leviss took legal action against Shay amid the Tom Sandoval scandal .

“I haven’t gotten into it,” the Bravo exec admitted Wednesday during his SiriusXM radio show.

“The reunion is in like two and a half weeks, and I think there will be a lot happening in those two and a half weeks. I mean, there’s so much happening every single day.”

Cohen then suggested he could do a “one off” sit-down with Leviss and Shay individually, if they choose not to show up to the upcoming New York City reunion.

“I don’t want to lean into hypothetical situations because I don’t want to be quoted talking about a hypothetical,” he continued.

Raquel Leviss filed a temporary restraining order against Scheana Shay.

The "WWHL" host said he wasn't sure how the reunion would play out.

“All I can say is we’re going to deliver a reunion and that’s what I can tell you … it’s going to be great.”

News of the restraining order filing broke just days after a source told Page Six that Shay, 37, and Leviss, 28, got into a “heated confrontation” outside of a New York City bar.

The alleged incident occurred last week after Sandoval’s now ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix, found a sexually explicit video of Leviss on Sandoval’s phone.

“After taping ‘Watch What Happens Live’ [together], Scheana and Raquel went out to drinks with friends,” a source told us over the weekend.

Leviss' affair with Tom Sandoval rocked the reality TV world.

“At one point in the night, Scheana lost Raquel and then found her outside of the bar on the phone with Ariana, who Scheana could hear was bawling.”

A source told us that Shay and Leviss “went back to the hotel separately” following “a very explosive change” after the latter came clean about her affair.

Since then, Leviss has sent out legal letters and threatened to sue some of her “Pump Rules” co-stars. She also issued a public apology, in which she claimed she was “physically assaulted” after news broke of her and Sandoval’s affair.

Ariana Madix was in a relationship with Sandoval for almost a decade.

The cast will reunite for a reunion taping in less than three weeks.

“Although I chose to be on a reality show, accepting the good and bad that comes with it, beyond my own actions, I have been physically assaulted, lost friendships, received death threats and hate emails in addition to having had my privacy violated,” she said in a lengthy apology statement Wednesday.

Elsewhere in the statement, Leviss blamed her shocking affair with Sandoval, 39, on her “addiction” to love.

“I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships,” she wrote.

“I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices.”