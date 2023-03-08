Crimson boys basketball ends regular season with upset win over Park Center

Maple Grove boys basketball ended its regular season on a high note last week, earning two wins. The Crimson beat Rogers on the road on Feb. 28, before becoming just the second team this season to beat Park Center, in a March 3 home win.

Rogers

Maple Grove found yet another dominant performance in beating Rogers 80-56 on the road. The Crimson led 36-26 at halftime before turning up the heat in the second half with 44 points scored to Rogers’ 30.

Junior Braedy Laliberte led Maple Grove’s nine scoring players against Rogers with 17 points. Raoul Vaidya added 13 points, while Jacob Anderson and Lincoln Palbicki both added 12.

The win is Maple Grove’s fifth consecutive victory. The Crimson now hold a 14-4 conference record and are 19-6 overall this season.

Park Center

Maple Grove pulled off a major upset as the Crimson beat Park Center 67-64 at home to end both teams’ regular seasons. The victory left Maple Grove with a 15-4 conference record, 20-6 overall this season.

The night started well for Park Center, which took an early but small lead, combining physical dominance in the paint with great passes and three-pointers to keep Maple Grove on the backheel.

The Crimson responded, guided by the cheers of a packed gymnasium. A timeout halfway through the first half saw Maple Grove leading 22-17 with some confidence. Vaidya and Palbicki led Maple Grove’s scoring, while guard Henry Stang guided the team from the back.

Play became sloppy toward the end of the half, however, and just five minutes later it was 29-27 to Maple Grove. After trading the lead several times, the Crimson led 37-36 at halftime.

Maple Grove defended its lead in the second half, but by a thin margin. The Crimson once again found some rhythm in the middle of the half and built a lead that hovered from six to eight points.

Park Center, once again, eventually broke through that momentum. The game got tighter, as did the margin of error.

The two teams began to trade free throws, both missing big chances to collect points as the play got more and more physical.

That physical play forced Maple Grove to show what it could do defensively, an area where the Crimson impressed, fighting for every loose ball and managing to limit scoring opportunities without overly drawing fouls.

As the clock ticked away so did the gap between the two teams, and by the time a timeout came with nine seconds on the clock, splitting two free throws, it was 66-64. That second free throw made it 67 for Maple Grove, ending a chaotic, masterful game from the Crimson.

Palbicki led Maple Grove’s scoring with 14 points. Braedy Laliberte added 12 while Vaidya and Edin Dorbor scored 11.

The 64 points scored by the Pirates was the least they’ve scored in a single game all season. Park Center has scored at least 100 points in seven of their games this season, and have an average of 89 points scored a game in their 2022-23 regular season.

Most teams this season have struggled to defend against Park Center. On Friday, Maple Grove found a way to defend well against Park Center.

Maple Grove was set to begin play in the Section 5AAAA tournament this week, playing Champlin Park on Thursday, March 9, in the quarterfinals.