Osseo boys basketball ends regular season with 1 win, 1 loss

Osseo boys basketball ended its regular season with two games last week. The Orioles lost to reigning state champions and 2022-23 Northwest Suburban conference champions Park Center on Feb. 28, before beating Anoka on March 3.

Park Center

The Orioles came close to upsetting the order when they hosted Park Center on Tuesday, losing 65-79.

They started the day knowing they were facing a Park Center team that had suffered its first loss of the season the week before, falling to Elk River. The Orioles lost their previous game against Park Center on Jan. 27, 55-74.

Park Center started the game strong, quickly taking a comfortable lead. While the score did tighten up at times, Park Center led 40-26 at halftime.

Osseo had encouraging moments against the Pirates, keeping the packed room at Osseo Senior High loud from start to finish. However, as the game progressed, the Orioles struggled to manage Park Center’s quality.

While Osseo struggled to make the most of its own chances and left points unscored on the court, Park Center sunk three-point attempts and skillfully scored on free throws.

The momentum of the game began to twist toward Osseo, however, in the second half. Osseo put up 39 points, making more of their chances.

Despite that, Park Center also scored 39, defending its first-half lead and winning the game. The loss was Osseo’s first at home in 2023.

De’Mari Larkins led Osseo’s eight scoring players with 21 points. Aaron Smith, Ty Swanson and Temisan Denado all tied for second in that list with nine points each.

Anoka

Osseo responded to Tuesday’s defeat with victory on Friday, staying at home in a 67-51 win against Anoka to end its regular season with an 11-8 conference record, 14-12 overall this season.

Osseo managed the game well from start to finish, leading 33-23 by halftime. Both teams were similarly effective offensively in the second half, with Osseo scoring 34 points to Anoka’s 28.

Three players tied for most points scored by the Orioles against Anoka. William Kuoh, Bryce Hawthorne and Aaron Smith all scored 10.

Third-seed Osseo was set to play in the Section 5AAAA quarterfinals this week, hosting sixth-seed Irondale on Thursday, March 9.