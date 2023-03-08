Cara Delevingne plans to remove tattoos for ‘fresh start’ after getting sober

Cara Delevingne is starting over — internally and externally.

The model, 30, opened up in a candid interview for the cover of Vogue’s March issue , revealing that she is now sober and checked herself into rehab for substance abuse issues last year after paparazzi photos of her erratic airport behavior served as a “reality check.”

Having also recently entered a 12-step treatment program, Delevingne told the mag she plans to remove her many tattoos for a “fresh start” to mark her “new beginnings.”

The “Only Murders in the Building” star got her first tat in 2013, inking a lion on her right forefinger as a nod to her astrological sign.

“At that time you couldn’t get tattoos because it was part of your modeling contract, and they kind of owned your body,” the famous Leo told Vogue of her rebellious act.

Cara Delevingne opened up to Vogue in a candid interview about her substance abuse issues and sobriety journey. Annie Leibovitz

The model showed off some of her ink in a sequined Stella McCartney catsuit. Annie Leibovitz

Delevingne’s watercolor rose tattoo matches pal Selena Gomez’s. Instagram/ Cara Delevingne

Since then, the British beauty has gotten numerous matching designs with friends and partners, including a rose to match pal Selena Gomez’s and the same flower to twin with Paris Jackson .

She and Kaia Gerber both have the word “solemate” on their feet , and Delevingne also got ex-girlfriend Ashley Benson’s initials tattooed on her ribs.

Not all her body art is quite so serious; the model even has a tattoo that nods to her love of bacon .

Delevingne has a pair of eyes inked on the back of her neck, along with a hand-poked Thai tattoo. FilmMagic

The style star got “bacon” tattooed on the bottom of her foot. Instagram/ Cara Delevingne

The model revealed that she checked herself in a treatment facility last year and has been sober for months. Annie Leibovitz

For more Page Six Style you love…

Among Delevingne’s other noteworthy designs? A pair of eyes on the back of her neck, “made in England” on the bottom of one foot, her mother Pandora’s name inside her elbow, “breathe deep” in white ink and smiley faces on the bottom of six of her toes — the latter done by pal Margot Robbie.