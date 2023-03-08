Open in App
Centerville, OH
WDTN

Dot’s Market to host walk-in hiring event in Centerville

By Callie Cassick,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xu6Ie_0lC5aYAq00

Editor’s Note: The video above is coverage of the store’s Centerville location opening on March 3.

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — A hiring event will be held Thursday for those who wish to work at the new Dot’s Market location in Centerville.

The one-day hiring event is scheduled for March 9 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Dot’s Market located at 101 E Alex-Bell Road.

Wright-Patterson AFB to host civilian hiring event

Career opportunities include deli, bakery, meat, produce, cashier and more, according to a Dot’s Facebook post .

You can also apply for a position and see a full list of job openings on their website here .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

