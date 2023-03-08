Dot’s Market to host walk-in hiring event in Centerville

Editor’s Note: The video above is coverage of the store’s Centerville location opening on March 3.
DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — A hiring event will be held Thursday for those who wish to work at the new Dot’s Market location in Centerville.
The one-day hiring event is scheduled for March 9 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Dot’s Market located at 101 E Alex-Bell Road. Wright-Patterson AFB to host civilian hiring event
Career opportunities include deli, bakery, meat, produce, cashier and more, according to a Dot’s Facebook post .
You can also apply for a position and see a full list of job openings on their website here .
