Lala Kent blasts Tom Sandoval while protesting family court abuse

“Tom Sandoval is a narcissist and, in my humble opinion, a sociopath,” she said at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in downtown Los Angeles, expressing relief over the fact that Madix, 37, never had a child with Sandoval, 39, before his infidelity made headlines.
“I have a child in the court system,” Kent explained. “I didn’t have the luxury of just saying bye to a narcissist.”
Sources confirmed to Page Six last Friday that Leviss, 28, and Sandoval had a “full-blown,” months-long affair during his nearly 10-year relationship with Madix.
Kent took part in the courthouse demonstration with One Mom’s Battle, an organization founded by “Divorcing a Narcissist” author Tina Swithin, to protest reunification camps.
The highly controversial treatment method involves children being removed from their preferred parent or safe parent despite their allegations of abuse or mistreatment directed toward the other parent.
Kent specifically hopes to raise awareness for singer Brody Dalle, who is currently embroiled in a child custody battle with an allegedly abusive ex who now has both of her children in a reunification camp.
“The abuses of the family court system have never been more glaring to me as a single mother raising my daughter, Ocean,” Kent tells Page Six exclusively.
“I can only hope to bring light to these inequities in the system, and together with Tina Swithin and One Mom’s Battle, we hope to continue shedding more light on this subject.”
The Bravolebrity has been fighting for full custody of Ocean, whom she shares with her ex-fiancé, disgraced Hollywood producer Randall Emmett.
A spokesperson for the bureau, meanwhile, told us, “In keeping with DOJ policy, the FBI can neither confirm nor deny the existence of investigations.”
In January, Emmett and Childers — who continue to share 50/50 custody of daughters London, 13, and Rylee, 9 — “settled their differences” with regard to the 34-year-old actress’ restraining order and custody amendment requests.
A series of more disturbing allegations against Emmett previously unraveled in the summer of 2022. The LA Times published an explosive exposé with claims ranging from so-called casting couch propositions to sending unsolicited messages to women about sex and drugs.
“There’s so many things out there about my ex, and I’m fighting every day, and it gets tiring, but I have to,” a visibly emotional Kent said outside the courthouse Monday.
“My daughter’s future depends on it. And even after I protect her — because I will — you will catch me out here helping every father or mom who needs my help. I will not stop.”
“Vanderpump Rules” airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.
