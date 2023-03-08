Open in App
Jacksonville, FL
Jaguars release CB Shaquill Griffin, save $13.1 million in cap space

By Adam Stites,

2 days ago
The Jacksonville Jaguars officially released cornerback Shaquill Griffin on Wednesday, according to multiple reports. Jordan Schulz of The Score first reported the news.

The release of the veteran cornerback clears $13,147,059 in salary cap space and has been an expected move for months. The Jaguars reportedly made an attempt to trade Griffin before announcing his release Wednesday. He was due to receive a significant roster bonus next week.

Griffin, 28, joined the Jaguars during the 2021 offseason on a three-year, $40 million contract. In his first season in Jacksonville, Griffin was credited with allowing three touchdown passes. A back injury limited him to just five games during the 2022 season, but he struggled and allowed a 125.0 passer rating.

After he was placed on injured reserve in October, Griffin was unable to return before the end of the season and was replaced in the lineup by a couple players before Darious Williams emerged as a reliable option late in the season.

In January, Griffin told the Florida Times-Union that he was staying hopeful that he’d get a chance to stay with the Jaguars.

