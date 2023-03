Scarlet Nation

New Rivals150 Includes Purdue Commit, Several Other 2024 Targets By Dub Jellison • BoilerUpload, 5 days ago

By Dub Jellison • BoilerUpload, 5 days ago

A new Rivals150 for the 2024 basketball recruiting class has been released and it contains several prospects Purdue is familiar with. Verbal commits Kanon Catchings ...