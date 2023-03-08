Open in App
Florida State
WFLA

Massive 11-foot great white shark pings off Florida coast ahead of spring break season

By Kaycee Sloan,

3 days ago

Video: Jasmine Carney, 10, speaks to WPTV after fending off a shark during an encounter at a Florida beach.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A huge great white shark pinged off the coast of Florida this week, just before the state is expected to have an influx of spring breakers.

According to OCEARCH’s Global Shark Tracker , the shark named Maple pinged southeast of St. George Island, Florida, in the Gulf of Mexico on Monday morning.

OCEARCH reported that Maple measured in at 11 feet, 7 inches long, and weighed in at 1,264 pounds.

“Over the past two seasons, Maple has spent much of her winter in the Gulf of Mexico,” OCEARCH wrote on its Facebook page .

Maple was named after the maple leaf, one of Canada’s national emblems, according to the organization’s website . The massive great white also has a distinctive wound on the left side of her body.

The research team said they believe Maple got the wound from a “recent interaction with another larger white shark.”

“It is not uncommon for sharks to show their dominance over a smaller animal of their species by delivering a significant but non-fatal bite,” the website read.

OCEARCH is a global non-profit organization that conducts “research on our ocean’s giants in order to help scientists collect previously unattainable data in the ocean.”

“Our mission is to accelerate the ocean’s return to balance and abundance through fearless innovations in critical scientific research, education, outreach, and police using unique collaborations of individuals and organizations in the U.S. and abroad.”

Anyone wanting to track great whites or stay up to date with Maple’s whereabouts can visit the Global Shark Tracker here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

