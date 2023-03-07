Open in App
Colorado State
Scottsdale Independent

States where you are most likely to hit an animal

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W3Kon_0lC5Z6Fa00

Canva

Your odds of being killed by an animal in the U.S. are incredibly low. An academic analysis of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data covering all animal-involved deaths from 2008 to 2015 found that Americans have just 1 chance in 1.6 million each year of dying as a result of any interaction at all with animals.

And the most common culprits when those tragedies do occur aren't the alligators, scorpions, or snakes you'd probably expect and fear the most—they're deer. As people continue to build homes and communities in places deer and other animals have lived for millennia, these creatures are more likely to run into the middle of the road—causing at least 1.9 million vehicular accidents over the year ending June 2022.

Accidents specifically involving deer are more common between October and December, which is deer mating season. The odds of hitting a deer are also higher around dawn, as well as during the night when deer are most active and roads are dark. Deer-vehicle crashes are dangerous and expensive, costing drivers north of $4,000 or more depending on the vehicle and the extent of the damage.

Stacker used State Farm's annual animal collision study to rank all 50 states and Washington D.C. by the likelihood a driver there will hit an animal. State Farm bases its rankings on insurance claims filed between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022, as well as the number of licensed drivers in each state. True odds may vary, depending on the number of unreported animal collisions and unlicensed drivers.

State Farm's claims analysis also found that the 2021-2022 period was a safer year for drivers and animals on the road than the year prior, with collisions dropping 5.5%. The odds that a driver collides with any animal on the road is about 1 in 115. The other four victims rounding out the top five of car-animal collisions were rodents, dogs, raccoons, and unidentified animals.

It may come as no surprise to find that the more rural areas of Appalachia and the Midwest had some of the highest car-animal crash odds in the country, while the desert Southwest had some of the lowest.

Curious to see if your state topped the list? Click through to find out—and remember to always keep your eyes on the road, no matter the odds.

#51. Washington D.C.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Otka7_0lC5Z6Fa00

StillRude // Shutterstock

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 907 (0.11% of drivers)
- Risk level: Low

#50. Nevada

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vxRll_0lC5Z6Fa00

Brester Irina // Shutterstock

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 698 (0.14% of drivers)
- Risk level: Low

#49. Hawaii

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QWG23_0lC5Z6Fa00

John Drew Dow // Shutterstock

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 580 (0.17% of drivers)
- Risk level: Low

#48. Arizona

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wnrTS_0lC5Z6Fa00

Mattia Cioni // Shutterstock

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 441 (0.23% of drivers)
- Risk level: Low

#47. Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RsNBt_0lC5Z6Fa00

Tony Campbell // Shutterstock

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 408 (0.25% of drivers)
- Risk level: Low

#46. Alaska

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JGxUI_0lC5Z6Fa00

Troutnut // Shutterstock

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 395 (0.25% of drivers)
- Risk level: Low

#45. California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08iJjV_0lC5Z6Fa00

M. Vinuesa // Shutterstock

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 363 (0.28% of drivers)
- Risk level: Low

#44. Washington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmUeL_0lC5Z6Fa00

knelson20 // Shutterstock

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 250 (0.40% of drivers)
- Risk level: Low

#43. Connecticut

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30x6ke_0lC5Z6Fa00

Jennifer Yakey-Ault // Shutterstock

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 231 (0.43% of drivers)
- Risk level: Low

#42. New Mexico

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BmKLV_0lC5Z6Fa00

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 222 (0.45% of drivers)
- Risk level: Low

#41. Colorado

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HWAS6_0lC5Z6Fa00

LanaG // Shutterstock

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 204 (0.49% of drivers)
- Risk level: Low

#40. Utah

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nosjj_0lC5Z6Fa00

Logan Bush // Shutterstock

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 200 (0.50% of drivers)
- Risk level: Low

#39. New Jersey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qm7rA_0lC5Z6Fa00

EQRoy // Shutterstock

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 194 (0.52% of drivers)
- Risk level: Low

#38. Louisiana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vOegj_0lC5Z6Fa00

mark smith nsb // Shutterstock

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 178 (0.56% of drivers)
- Risk level: Low

#37. Oregon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45ZSLF_0lC5Z6Fa00

Natalia Bratslavsky // Shutterstock

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 165 (0.61% of drivers)
- Risk level: Low

#36. Texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Syki_0lC5Z6Fa00

Henryk Sadura // Shutterstock

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 154 (0.65% of drivers)
- Risk level: Low

#35. New York

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gBqnp_0lC5Z6Fa00

Andrea Izzotti // Shutterstock

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 140 (0.71% of drivers)
- Risk level: Low

#34. Illinois

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IWfX2_0lC5Z6Fa00

A.E. Blair Photography // Shutterstock

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 139 (0.72% of drivers)
- Risk level: Medium

#33. New Hampshire

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xkAiD_0lC5Z6Fa00

LMortell // Shutterstock

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 130 (0.77% of drivers)
- Risk level: Medium

#32. Delaware

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IYjga_0lC5Z6Fa00

VIKVAD // Shutterstock

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 122 (0.82% of drivers)
- Risk level: Medium

#31. Rhode Island

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tQEEw_0lC5Z6Fa00

Canva

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 113 (0.88% of drivers)
- Risk level: Medium

#30. Oklahoma

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lCr8k_0lC5Z6Fa00

ken1979 // Shutterstock

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 112 (0.89% of drivers)
- Risk level: Medium

#29. Idaho

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jEZRk_0lC5Z6Fa00

Arne Beruldsen // Shutterstock

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 112 (0.89% of drivers)
- Risk level: Medium

#28. Massachusetts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40KKSb_0lC5Z6Fa00

flysnowfly // Shutterstock

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 109 (0.92% of drivers)
- Risk level: Medium

#27. Nebraska

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UClHc_0lC5Z6Fa00

Amanda Schell // Shutterstock

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 107 (0.93% of drivers)
- Risk level: Medium

#26. Tennessee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bkVLE_0lC5Z6Fa00

Carolyn Franks // Shutterstock

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 107 (0.93% of drivers)
- Risk level: Medium

#25. Maryland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05CC5Z_0lC5Z6Fa00

kathleen collins // Shutterstock

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 105 (0.95% of drivers)
- Risk level: Medium

#24. Indiana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OoW5T_0lC5Z6Fa00

AlyoshinE // Shutterstock

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 95 (1.05% of drivers)
- Risk level: Medium

#23. Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iz7iA_0lC5Z6Fa00

Bradley Huchteman // Shutterstock

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 94 (1.06% of drivers)
- Risk level: Medium

#22. Ohio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xgWqT_0lC5Z6Fa00

Eric Glenn // Shutterstock

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 94 (1.06% of drivers)
- Risk level: Medium

#21. Vermont

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y1LVv_0lC5Z6Fa00

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 90 (1.11% of drivers)
- Risk level: Medium

#20. Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UXNhN_0lC5Z6Fa00

Charles F. Gibson // Shutterstock

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 86 (1.16% of drivers)
- Risk level: Medium

#19. Kentucky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UmdVR_0lC5Z6Fa00

Michele Korfhage // Shutterstock

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 85 (1.18% of drivers)
- Risk level: Medium

#18. Kansas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jBxDo_0lC5Z6Fa00

Photo Spirit // Shutterstock

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 83 (1.20% of drivers)
- Risk level: Medium

#17. North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RzcD6_0lC5Z6Fa00

Tyler Miller // Shutterstock

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 77 (1.30% of drivers)
- Risk level: High

#16. Missouri

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28kEjw_0lC5Z6Fa00

LanaG // Shutterstock

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 76 (1.32% of drivers)
- Risk level: High

#15. Maine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20cEp2_0lC5Z6Fa00

MH Anderson Photography // Shutterstock

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 75 (1.33% of drivers)
- Risk level: High

#14. Arkansas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t6NaM_0lC5Z6Fa00

Lorri Carter // Shutterstock

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 75 (1.33% of drivers)
- Risk level: High

#13. Virginia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XQ3V0_0lC5Z6Fa00

Kristi Blokhin // Shutterstock

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 72 (1.39% of drivers)
- Risk level: High

#12. South Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L6lex_0lC5Z6Fa00

David McManus // Shutterstock

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 71 (1.41% of drivers)
- Risk level: High

#11. Minnesota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=435Akg_0lC5Z6Fa00

BlueBarronPhoto // Shutterstock

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 70 (1.43% of drivers)
- Risk level: High

#10. Wyoming

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aY70g_0lC5Z6Fa00

Fotos593 // Shutterstock

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 68 (1.47% of drivers)
- Risk level: High

#9. North Dakota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w8KtM_0lC5Z6Fa00

Bram Reusen // Shutterstock

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 68 (1.47% of drivers)
- Risk level: High

#8. Mississippi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xxf4i_0lC5Z6Fa00

Canva

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 60 (1.67% of drivers)
- Risk level: High

#7. Iowa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NIs78_0lC5Z6Fa00

Bella Bender // Shutterstock

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 57 (1.75% of drivers)
- Risk level: High

#6. Pennsylvania

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pE71L_0lC5Z6Fa00

Rosemarie Mosteller // Shutterstock

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 57 (1.75% of drivers)
- Risk level: High

#5. Wisconsin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fpDCm_0lC5Z6Fa00

Michael Tatman // Shutterstock

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 54 (1.85% of drivers)
- Risk level: High

#4. Michigan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hvcwH_0lC5Z6Fa00

StompingGirl // Shutterstock

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 51 (1.96% of drivers)
- Risk level: High

#3. South Dakota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FejyE_0lC5Z6Fa00

Tami Freed // Shutterstock

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 51 (1.96% of drivers)
- Risk level: High

#2. Montana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P83AC_0lC5Z6Fa00

EQRoy // Shutterstock

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 44 (2.27% of drivers)
- Risk level: High

#1. West Virginia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G7wiF_0lC5Z6Fa00

DSBurnside // Shutterstock

- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 35 (2.86% of drivers)
- Risk level: High

