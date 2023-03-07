Change location
States where you are most likely to hit an animal
Canva
Your odds of being killed by an animal in the U.S. are incredibly low. An academic analysis of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data covering all animal-involved deaths from 2008 to 2015 found that Americans have just 1 chance in 1.6 million each year of dying as a result of any interaction at all with animals.
And the most common culprits when those tragedies do occur aren't the alligators, scorpions, or snakes you'd probably expect and fear the most—they're deer. As people continue to build homes and communities in places deer and other animals have lived for millennia, these creatures are more likely to run into the middle of the road—causing at least 1.9 million vehicular accidents over the year ending June 2022.
Accidents specifically involving deer are more common between October and December, which is deer mating season. The odds of hitting a deer are also higher around dawn, as well as during the night when deer are most active and roads are dark. Deer-vehicle crashes are dangerous and expensive, costing drivers north of $4,000 or more depending on the vehicle and the extent of the damage.
Stacker used State Farm's annual animal collision study to rank all 50 states and Washington D.C. by the likelihood a driver there will hit an animal. State Farm bases its rankings on insurance claims filed between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022, as well as the number of licensed drivers in each state. True odds may vary, depending on the number of unreported animal collisions and unlicensed drivers.
State Farm's claims analysis also found that the 2021-2022 period was a safer year for drivers and animals on the road than the year prior, with collisions dropping 5.5%. The odds that a driver collides with any animal on the road is about 1 in 115. The other four victims rounding out the top five of car-animal collisions were rodents, dogs, raccoons, and unidentified animals.
It may come as no surprise to find that the more rural areas of Appalachia and the Midwest had some of the highest car-animal crash odds in the country, while the desert Southwest had some of the lowest.
Curious to see if your state topped the list? Click through to find out—and remember to always keep your eyes on the road, no matter the odds.
You may also like: The cost of gasoline the year you started driving
#51. Washington D.C.
StillRude // Shutterstock
- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 907 (0.11% of drivers)
- Risk level: Low
#50. Nevada
Brester Irina // Shutterstock
- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 698 (0.14% of drivers)
- Risk level: Low
#49. Hawaii
John Drew Dow // Shutterstock
- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 580 (0.17% of drivers)
- Risk level: Low
#48. Arizona
Mattia Cioni // Shutterstock
- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 441 (0.23% of drivers)
- Risk level: Low
#47. Florida
Tony Campbell // Shutterstock
- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 408 (0.25% of drivers)
- Risk level: Low
You may also like: Famous consumer brands that no longer exist
#46. Alaska
Troutnut // Shutterstock
- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 395 (0.25% of drivers)
- Risk level: Low
#45. California
M. Vinuesa // Shutterstock
- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 363 (0.28% of drivers)
- Risk level: Low
#44. Washington
knelson20 // Shutterstock
- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 250 (0.40% of drivers)
- Risk level: Low
#43. Connecticut
Jennifer Yakey-Ault // Shutterstock
- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 231 (0.43% of drivers)
- Risk level: Low
#42. New Mexico
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock
- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 222 (0.45% of drivers)
- Risk level: Low
You may also like: Cost of gold the year you were born
#41. Colorado
LanaG // Shutterstock
- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 204 (0.49% of drivers)
- Risk level: Low
#40. Utah
Logan Bush // Shutterstock
- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 200 (0.50% of drivers)
- Risk level: Low
#39. New Jersey
EQRoy // Shutterstock
- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 194 (0.52% of drivers)
- Risk level: Low
#38. Louisiana
mark smith nsb // Shutterstock
- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 178 (0.56% of drivers)
- Risk level: Low
#37. Oregon
Natalia Bratslavsky // Shutterstock
- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 165 (0.61% of drivers)
- Risk level: Low
You may also like: Retirement scams to watch out for
#36. Texas
Henryk Sadura // Shutterstock
- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 154 (0.65% of drivers)
- Risk level: Low
#35. New York
Andrea Izzotti // Shutterstock
- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 140 (0.71% of drivers)
- Risk level: Low
#34. Illinois
A.E. Blair Photography // Shutterstock
- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 139 (0.72% of drivers)
- Risk level: Medium
#33. New Hampshire
LMortell // Shutterstock
- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 130 (0.77% of drivers)
- Risk level: Medium
#32. Delaware
VIKVAD // Shutterstock
- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 122 (0.82% of drivers)
- Risk level: Medium
You may also like: 15 cars that depreciated the most in 2021
#31. Rhode Island
Canva
- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 113 (0.88% of drivers)
- Risk level: Medium
#30. Oklahoma
ken1979 // Shutterstock
- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 112 (0.89% of drivers)
- Risk level: Medium
#29. Idaho
Arne Beruldsen // Shutterstock
- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 112 (0.89% of drivers)
- Risk level: Medium
#28. Massachusetts
flysnowfly // Shutterstock
- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 109 (0.92% of drivers)
- Risk level: Medium
#27. Nebraska
Amanda Schell // Shutterstock
- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 107 (0.93% of drivers)
- Risk level: Medium
You may also like: Most rural counties in America
#26. Tennessee
Carolyn Franks // Shutterstock
- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 107 (0.93% of drivers)
- Risk level: Medium
#25. Maryland
kathleen collins // Shutterstock
- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 105 (0.95% of drivers)
- Risk level: Medium
#24. Indiana
AlyoshinE // Shutterstock
- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 95 (1.05% of drivers)
- Risk level: Medium
#23. Alabama
Bradley Huchteman // Shutterstock
- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 94 (1.06% of drivers)
- Risk level: Medium
#22. Ohio
Eric Glenn // Shutterstock
- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 94 (1.06% of drivers)
- Risk level: Medium
You may also like: States where food stamps are used the most
#21. Vermont
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock
- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 90 (1.11% of drivers)
- Risk level: Medium
#20. Georgia
Charles F. Gibson // Shutterstock
- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 86 (1.16% of drivers)
- Risk level: Medium
#19. Kentucky
Michele Korfhage // Shutterstock
- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 85 (1.18% of drivers)
- Risk level: Medium
#18. Kansas
Photo Spirit // Shutterstock
- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 83 (1.20% of drivers)
- Risk level: Medium
#17. North Carolina
Tyler Miller // Shutterstock
- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 77 (1.30% of drivers)
- Risk level: High
You may also like: Marijuana violations are taking truck drivers off the road, adding more supply chain disruptions
#16. Missouri
LanaG // Shutterstock
- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 76 (1.32% of drivers)
- Risk level: High
#15. Maine
MH Anderson Photography // Shutterstock
- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 75 (1.33% of drivers)
- Risk level: High
#14. Arkansas
Lorri Carter // Shutterstock
- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 75 (1.33% of drivers)
- Risk level: High
#13. Virginia
Kristi Blokhin // Shutterstock
- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 72 (1.39% of drivers)
- Risk level: High
#12. South Carolina
David McManus // Shutterstock
- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 71 (1.41% of drivers)
- Risk level: High
You may also like: States with the most farmland
#11. Minnesota
BlueBarronPhoto // Shutterstock
- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 70 (1.43% of drivers)
- Risk level: High
#10. Wyoming
Fotos593 // Shutterstock
- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 68 (1.47% of drivers)
- Risk level: High
#9. North Dakota
Bram Reusen // Shutterstock
- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 68 (1.47% of drivers)
- Risk level: High
#8. Mississippi
Canva
- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 60 (1.67% of drivers)
- Risk level: High
#7. Iowa
Bella Bender // Shutterstock
- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 57 (1.75% of drivers)
- Risk level: High
You may also like: Most popular department stores in America
#6. Pennsylvania
Rosemarie Mosteller // Shutterstock
- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 57 (1.75% of drivers)
- Risk level: High
#5. Wisconsin
Michael Tatman // Shutterstock
- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 54 (1.85% of drivers)
- Risk level: High
#4. Michigan
StompingGirl // Shutterstock
- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 51 (1.96% of drivers)
- Risk level: High
#3. South Dakota
Tami Freed // Shutterstock
- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 51 (1.96% of drivers)
- Risk level: High
#2. Montana
EQRoy // Shutterstock
- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 44 (2.27% of drivers)
- Risk level: High
You may also like: 50 women who broke barriers in the business world
#1. West Virginia
DSBurnside // Shutterstock
- Chances of hitting an animal in 2023: 1 in 35 (2.86% of drivers)
- Risk level: High
Comments / 0