Open in App
Tampa, FL
See more from this location?
The Free Press - TFP

Tampa Fentanyl Dealer Sentenced To 14 Years In Federal Prison

By Jake Grissom,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zTcWX_0lC5Y9rY00 TFP File Photo

TAMPA, Fla. – A Tampa man has been sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine and possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine.

Because of Demetrius Haynes’s 37, lengthy criminal history, he was designated a Career Offender for sentencing purposes.

The court also ordered Haynes to forfeit $6,000 received from the sale of a Nissan Maxima which had been used by Haynes to facilitate the drug trafficking conspiracy.

In the news: Tom Brady Squashes NFL Return Rumors

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives had previously administratively forfeited approximately $46,161, a Jimenez Arms pistol, and 34 rounds of ammo.

Haynes pleaded guilty on August 29, 2022.

According to court documents, in January 2021, state and federal law enforcement began an investigation targeting fentanyl distribution in the Tampa area. During that investigation, agents identified Haynes as one of those distributors.

As part of the investigation, law enforcement engaged in multiple undercover narcotics transactions with Haynes, purchasing fentanyl and cocaine from him.

They made purchases of fentanyl and cocaine directly from Haynes on two occasions in January 2021 and four occasions in February 2021.

On February 12, 2021, the day of the final drug sale and Haynes’s arrest, ATF agents, assisted by the Tampa Police Department, executed a search warrant at Haynes’s residence.

In the news: Florida Gov. DeSantis Slams MSM Book Ban Hoax “They’re Lying”

During the search, agents seized additional amounts of cocaine and fentanyl, a safe that contained approximately $34,000, a Jimenez Arms .380 caliber firearm, currency totaling roughly $6,850, about 30 rounds of ammunition, and an extended magazine.

This case was investigated by ATF and the Tampa Police Department. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Shauna S. Hale.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here . Signup for our free newsletter by clicking here . We can’t do this without your help; visit our GiveSendGo page and donate any dollar amount; every penny helps.

Advertisement
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State newsLocal Florida State
Tampa Pin Chasers Shooter Gets 4-Years In Prison
Tampa, FL21 hours ago
Pasco County Man Sentenced To Life In Prison For Deadly Fentanyl Overdose, Trafficking
New Port Richey, FL3 days ago
Florida Woman Charged With Meth After Falling Asleep At 7-Eleven With Gun On Her Lap
Brooksville, FL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Sebring Man Pleads Guilty To Possessing Firearms, Distribution Of Meth In Sarasota
Sarasota, FL1 day ago
One Man Dead In Ruskin Shooting
Ruskin, FL22 hours ago
Hillsborough teacher arrested for inappropriate conduct with student
Riverview, FL21 hours ago
2 Dead In Shooting At Tampa Apartment Complex
Tampa, FL3 hours ago
Final suspect in Newtown drug sweep in custody
Sarasota, FL3 days ago
Accused Seminole Heights serial killer wants some evidence barred
Tampa, FL3 days ago
Hospital mix-up: Wrong man gets nearly $100K in medical bills
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal shooting in Ruskin
Ruskin, FL22 hours ago
Pair flees from police in stolen vehicle from New York
Hilton, NY1 day ago
Florida Man Wanted, May Be Heading To Miami After Chase By Polk County Deputies, Depositing Cocaine In Dumpster
Mulberry, FL2 days ago
Man arrested for fire that destroyed 4 homes in Pasco County, deputies say
Holiday, FL2 hours ago
Suspect Arrested For The Murder Of Man In Front Of Suncoast Credit Union In Tampa
Tampa, FL3 days ago
86-year-old Clearwater man arrested in deadly hit-and-run, deputies say
Clearwater, FL1 day ago
Hudson man sues HCSO for false arrest, racial profiling
Hudson, FL2 days ago
Man found shot to death in alleyway in St. Pete
Saint Petersburg, FL2 days ago
3 arrested following drug bust at home across from Hernando Co. school, deputies say
Brooksville, FL3 days ago
20-year-old arrested after credit union customer killed in East Tampa shooting
Tampa, FL3 days ago
Teen driver arrested after crashing into Sarasota restaurant, hitting 2 diners, FHP says
Sarasota, FL22 hours ago
Michael Keetley trial: Survivor recalls Thanksgiving Day ambush that killed 2, injured 4
Ruskin, FL3 days ago
Grandma saw belt marks on 11-year-old. Now school bus aide is charged, Florida cops say
Winter Haven, FL2 days ago
Unlicensed teen crashes car into Sarasota restaurant, injures two
Sarasota, FL23 hours ago
Polk County Sheriff Seeking To ID Thief In Mulberry Caught Pulling Beers From Cooler
Mulberry, FL3 days ago
Reward Increased For Info In October Apartment Shooting Death Of 17-Year-Old In Lakeland
Lakeland, FL2 days ago
SPD seeking identity of suspects in beating
Sarasota, FL3 days ago
Polk County deputies help couple deliver baby on side of Lakeland road
Lakeland, FL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy