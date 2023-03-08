Tampa Fentanyl Dealer Sentenced To 14 Years In Federal Prison

TFP File Photo

TAMPA, Fla. – A Tampa man has been sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine and possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine.

Because of Demetrius Haynes’s 37, lengthy criminal history, he was designated a Career Offender for sentencing purposes.

The court also ordered Haynes to forfeit $6,000 received from the sale of a Nissan Maxima which had been used by Haynes to facilitate the drug trafficking conspiracy.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives had previously administratively forfeited approximately $46,161, a Jimenez Arms pistol, and 34 rounds of ammo.

Haynes pleaded guilty on August 29, 2022.

According to court documents, in January 2021, state and federal law enforcement began an investigation targeting fentanyl distribution in the Tampa area. During that investigation, agents identified Haynes as one of those distributors.

As part of the investigation, law enforcement engaged in multiple undercover narcotics transactions with Haynes, purchasing fentanyl and cocaine from him.

They made purchases of fentanyl and cocaine directly from Haynes on two occasions in January 2021 and four occasions in February 2021.

On February 12, 2021, the day of the final drug sale and Haynes’s arrest, ATF agents, assisted by the Tampa Police Department, executed a search warrant at Haynes’s residence.

During the search, agents seized additional amounts of cocaine and fentanyl, a safe that contained approximately $34,000, a Jimenez Arms .380 caliber firearm, currency totaling roughly $6,850, about 30 rounds of ammunition, and an extended magazine.

This case was investigated by ATF and the Tampa Police Department. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Shauna S. Hale.

