TMZ

Look Inside $2 Billion Powerball Winner's $25 Million Hollywood Hills Mansion

3 days ago

THE MONEY MANSION

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G0z64_0lC5XxR400
Simon Berlyn/Mega

The Powerball winner, turned instant billionaire, obviously has a lot to celebrate ... but wait until you see inside the home he purchased with just a fraction of his winnings.

The three-story $25.5M mega-mansion sits in the Hollywood Hills and has all the bells and whistles you'd imagine ... and even some you wouldn't!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ofNBA_0lC5XxR400
Simon Berlyn/Mega

For starters, the kitchen looks like something out of the future -- with glass doors that open to the outside and beautiful granite countertops. There's plenty of living space too, with 13,578 sq ft total.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BAOWs_0lC5XxR400
Simon Berlyn/Mega

There's also plenty available for entertaining the new billionaire and his guests -- with a movie theater, game room, wine cellar bar, gym and a sauna area that looks like it's straight out of a resort.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dChyH_0lC5XxR400
Simon Berlyn/Mega

As we reported ... Edwin Castro , the winner of November's $2.04 billion Powerball prize, scooped up the huge Hollywood estate ... just one month after taking home his one-time payment of $997.6M before taxes.

Castro won't have any problem making room for any visitors either -- the place has a five-car showroom, in addition to a separate two-car garage and over seven gated off-street parking spots ... which is the equivalent of gold in the Hills.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xs8UT_0lC5XxR400
Simon Berlyn/Mega

Of course, the backyard is stacked with an infinity pool, full outdoor kitchen and a rooftop deck with breathtaking views.

The whole "money can't buy happiness" thing may no longer apply.

