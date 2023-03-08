Open in App
Chicago, IL
See more from this location?
New York Post

Darius Slayton responds to Bears safety Jaquan Brisker calling Daniel Jones ‘trash’

By Erich Richter,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bo74n_0lC5Xr8i00

Not everyone understands the Giants’ decision to make Daniel Jones the seventh highest-paid quarterback in the NFL .

That includes Jaquan Brisker, the starting safety for the No. 32 in defensive DVOA Chicago Bears.

“MVP lol… Other bruh got paid today and is trash fam. #FACTS,” Brisker said, responding to a fan bemoaning Lamar Jackson being placed on the franchise tag instead of receiving a contract extension.

Giants receiver Darius Slayton didn’t mince words with Brisker, tweeting the score of the two teams’ Week 4 game, which the Giants won 20-12.

https://t.co/2bAfIAXJVO pic.twitter.com/3Oc5OFvi7E

— Darius Slayton (@Young_Slay2) March 8, 2023
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nignM_0lC5Xr8i00
Jaquan Brisker #9 and Eddie Jackson #4 of the Chicago Bears celebrate
Getty Images

Jones did struggle as a passer in that game.

He completed eight passes on 13 attempts, throwing for 71 yards and zero touchdown passes.

Jones left the game with an injury (and returning later after backup Tyrod Taylor got injured, too).

Jones didn’t need to throw much in that game when he was on the field.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bmiPK_0lC5Xr8i00
Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants runs in a touchdown during the second quarter against the Chicago Bears at MetLife Stadium on October 02, 2022
Getty Images

The Giants rushed for 282 total yards and two touchdowns, both by Jones.

Brisker had a sack of Jones in that game , but overall played one of his worst games of the season in Week 4, according to Pro Football Focus .

The rookie’s Week 4 performance was his third worst of the season as the Giants torched the Bears’ run defense.

Brisker played 39 snaps in run defense that week, the most on the team.

Jones agreed to a massive four-year, $160 million extension on Tuesday with $82 million of it guaranteed.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Chicago, IL newsLocal Chicago, IL
Bears waste no time in NFL free agency with massive spending spree
Chicago, IL12 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
49ers bring in notable QB after Jimmy Garoppolo exit
San Francisco, CA12 hours ago
Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of NFL Legend Michael Irvin
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Michael Irvin Misconduct Case: Judge Red Hot After Blatant Violation
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Zebra badly mauls Ohio man’s arm, deputies put it down: ‘I think he tore my arm off’
Circleville, OH9 hours ago
Larry Hughes recalls when a women let Michael Jordan hold her 12-month old baby with a lit cigar - 'She forced her kid into MJ’s hands'
Washington, DC1 day ago
Tempers flare after outrageous called third strike ends college game
Itta Bena, MS2 days ago
Isiah Thomas Explains Why no Detroit Pistons Players Assisted Bill Laimbeer After Robert Parish Decked Him
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Greg Gumbel under fire for saying Alabama basketball ‘sidestepped’ murder scandal
Tuscaloosa, AL20 hours ago
‘Sister Wives’: Kody and Robyn Are Moving — Financial Troubles Force Them To Downsize
Flagstaff, AZ3 days ago
Texas woman left paralyzed after thief body slams her, steals $4,300
Houston, TX5 hours ago
Man shot about 70 times while standing on front porch of Philadelphia home
Philadelphia, PA14 hours ago
Home plate umpire suspended after egregious game-ending strike call
New Orleans, LA2 days ago
Rasul Douglas fires back on Packers’ Aaron Rodgers approach as Jets decision looms
Green Bay, WI19 hours ago
Trucker records creepy ghost-like figure on Arizona highway while driving alone: Dashcam video
Payson, AZ6 hours ago
Missing Texas girl found locked in NC outbuilding: Sheriff
Lexington, NC1 hour ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy