Florida State
New York Post

Idiot swims in shark-infested waters after teen’s arm was bitten off

By New York Post Video,

3 days ago

This guy wants to be shark food. Lifeguards had to call in a clueless swimmer at Brazil’s “Jaws”-worthy Piedade Beach — where two teens lost limbs in vicious shark attacks within a 48-hour span.

Horrifying video from Mar. 6 shows beachgoers pulling Kaylane Timoteo Freitas, 15, to shore after her left arm was mauled. A day earlier, another victim, 14, had his leg amputated after an attack at the same beach in Jaboatao dos Guararapes, Brazil.

