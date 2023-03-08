T.Y. Hilton's Son Garners Interest from Ohio State

Class of 2025 recruit Eugene Hilton Jr. could become the next highly touted receiver prospect at Ohio State.

The Ohio State Buckeyes might get the son of another longtime Indianapolis Colts wide receiver.

Class of 2025 wide receiver Eugene Hilton Jr., son of current Dallas Cowboys and former Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton, tweeted photos of his trip to Ohio State Tuesday, telling offensive coordinator Brian Hartline "I'll be back."

Eugene Hilton Jr. currently has offers from Florida International — his father's alma mater — Appalachian State, Kentucky, Louisville, Purdue and Toledo, according to 247Sports.

T.Y. played 11 seasons in the NFL, finishing his career with 638 catches, 9,812 yards and 53 touchdowns. He formed a connection with longtime teammate Andrew Luck, who was also taken in the 2012 NFL Draft, to lead the league with 1,448 yards in 2014 as part of a stretch in which he eclipsed the 1,000-yard receiving mark in 5 of 6 seasons.

Eugene Hilton Jr., a current sophomore at Zionsville High School, already has three inches on his father, standing 6-1 and weighing 175 pounds.

If he joins the Buckeyes' program, Eugene wouldn't be the first son of a Colts receiver to do so, as Marvin Harrison Jr. has become one of the most prolific pass-catchers in college football.

The Zionsville, IN. native could potentially join a backlogged Ohio State receiver group that is littered with incoming talent.

The Buckeyes currently have four former four-star receivers in Kaleb Brown, Kyion Grayes, Caleb Burton and Kojo Antwi from the class of 2022 on the roster.

That was followed in 2023 with the signings of five-star Brandon Inniss — who will join the program in the summer — and three four-stars Noah Rogers, Carnell Tate and Bryson Rodgers.

The Buckeyes also hold a commitment from the No. 2 player in the class of 2024 in Jeremiah Smith.

Ohio State has yet to land a commitment in the class of 2025.

