Snoop Dogg Launches Brand New Premium Coffee Brand INDOxyz

By Matty Willz,

2 days ago
Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

Snoop Dogg, the hip-hop legend and face of countless brands, has just dove into a brand new venture – premium coffee.

While Snoop has long been synonymous with marijuana and West Coast rap, the OG has now decided to dabble in fine coffee. INDOxyz claims to be among the world’s best coffee beans and is sourced from Indonesia.

From the company’s about page:

Indonesia – the world’s most diversified coffee nation – is synonymous with coffee since the Dutch colonial period of the late 1600s. The Dutch brought coffee plants to Indonesia to cultivate for export back to Europe during the spice trade period. Java became the first Indo island to grow coffee and slowly spread to the islands of Sumatra to the west and Toraja to the east. Today, Indonesia is the world’s fourth largest coffee producer by output and world’s most diversified variety of coffee.

Snoop now joins Jadakiss and Wu-Tang’s Ghostface Killah in the world of premium coffee.

In the announcement post on Instagram Snoop wrote, “Created 4 n inspired by all that entrepreneurs, dreamers, risk takers & innovators out there. It’s time to change the game INDO is for owners #FuelTheDream”.

To shop for Snoop’s new coffee, [click here].

Are you down to try some of Snoop’s hot or cold brew?

