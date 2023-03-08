Hillsdale Wreaths Across America and Hillsdale College football unite to retire wreaths

HILLSDALE — After a dreadful snowstorm delayed proceedings for two days, the Hillsdale Chapter of Wreaths Across America, part of the Hillsdale American Legion Post 53, began its ceremonial retirement of their wreaths. 1,050 wreaths were laid on December 17th, 2022, as a part of National Wreaths across America Day. More than 3,700 locations nationwide participated in honoring our veterans' legacies'. The wreaths were laid at Oak Grove and Lakeview cemeteries.

On Sunday, March 5, the Hillsdale College football team assisted in the retirement of the wreaths for the Hillsdale Chapter. More than 60 members of the football team volunteered for the retirement ceremony. The Hillsdale Chapter says the football team helped make quick work of gathering the more than 1,000 wreaths after 45 minutes. "Youth Involvement enforces the mission to Remember, Honor and Teach," said Dianne and Greg Paul, location coordinators of the Hillsdale chapter of Wreaths Across America.

The Hillsdale College football team is just one of many organizations across the country that volunteer each year to help in opening and close ceremonies for Wreaths Across America. Each national event is organized more than a year in advance, and the organization asks for volunteers to help spread awareness of the event and to assist in the national ceremony each December. This year's ceremony is already scheduled. It will take place on December 16, 2023, starting at Oak Grove Cemetery in Hillsdale.

The event begins at 12:00 p.m. and begins with laying the Remembrance Wreaths on the graves of fallen service men and women. The ceremony continues on to Lakeview cemetery, where more wreaths will be laid there. Donations can be made in the form of wreath sponsorships. Information can be found here . Information for the Hillsdale chapter can be found on their Facebook page . According to their website, more than 50 percent of their yearly goal has been reached.

Hillsdale College football is a member of the G-MAC conference and is a part of NCAA Division II Athletics.

